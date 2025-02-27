Greg Norman’s son celebrates as one of the most influential bands of 90s set to perform at LIV Golf Miami

Greg Norman's son recently reshared a major update about the upcoming LIV Golf Miami 2025. Norman Jr. shared LIV Golf's post, which revealed that the iconic Sublime band, popular in the 1990s, will perform at Trump National Doral during the tournament's first U.S. event of the year.

The most-anticipated weekend, from April 4 to 6, will welcome the popular band on Saturday, April 5. The Sublime will take over the fan village stage at around 5:00 p.m. local time. While rehashing LIV Golf's post, Norman Jr. wrote:

"Let's go!!!"

LIV Golf captioned their post as:

"CONFIRMED: @sublime will be performing Saturday, April 5th, after play at LIV Golf Miami! Don't miss out- grab your tickets NOW: livgolfleague.tv/3F568Ef."

Sublime's most famous fusion of Reggae, Punk, and Ska turned them into legends, with hits like Santeria, What I Got, and Wrong Way becoming sensations. Despite the loss of frontman Bradley Nowell in 1996, the band's fame never declined. Now, the band have Bradley's son, Jakob Nowell, as their lead singer.

Meanwhile, according to LIV Golf, the event's hospitality packages offer a range of options. From the luxury club 54 to the high-energy birdie shack and lively fan stand, they have got everyone covered. Additionally, tour's special ticket offers complimentary youth tickets for kids 12 and under to access free entry. They are giving 25% off to college and university students. The same goes for teachers and first responders.

LIV Golf Miami 2025: All the details

Miami is a par-72 and 7,608-yard course that has witnessed professional golf for decades. It hosted the Doral Open from 1962 to 2006 and later the Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. The tournament is set to be right after the Masters. Several Masters champions participating in this event are Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia. They'll play alongside Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Tyrell Hatton.

Dean Burmester is returning as the defending champion after beating Garcia in a playoff last year. Both players finished at 11-under, but Garcia's bogey on the second playoff hole made Burmester the champion. With that, Garcia has lost three of his four playoffs in LIV. Additionally, a $25 million prize purse is up for grabs, with $20 million for the individual competition, including $4 million for the winner. The remaining $5 million will be given to the team event winners.

Moreover, the tour operates with 54-man fields, containing 13 four-player teams and two wildcard entries, typically Anthony Kim and Max Lee. After the third round, the lowest-scoring player wins, and the best cumulative team score marks the team winners. Unlike traditional events, LIV tournaments use a shotgun start, which means players start on different holes simultaneously.

