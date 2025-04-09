Greg Norman’s son claims Dustin Johnson has a chance to “make history” at Augusta

Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., has made a big claim regarding Dustin Johnson. The 4Aces' skipper is currently in the field for the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, and Norman Jr. believes he has a chance to make history at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Norman Jr. claimed Johnson has a chance of making history by becoming the lowest OWGR-ranked golfer to win the Masters:

"Dj has a chance to make history as the lowest "owgr" player to win the Masters, which is held by Angel Cabrera, who won while ranked 69th."

Johnson is currently ranked 663rd in the OWGR rankings, as he hasn't received any world rankings since joining LIV Golf in 2022. So the junior Norman believes the 2020 Masters champion has a great chance of breaking Cabrera's record, who won the event as a 69th-ranked golfer.

Unfortunately, Dustin Johnson hasn't been able to live up to expectations in the last few editions of the Masters. He missed the cut last year and finished T48 in 2023. Coming into the 2025 Masters, Johnson has blown hot and cold, finishing T5 at LIV Golf Singapore while 54th in LIV Golf Hong Kong.

When will Dustin Johnson tee off in the first round of the 2025 Masters?

Dustin Johnson is paired with Nick Taylor and amateur Justin Hastings for the first rounds of the 2025 Masters. The trio will tee off at 12:11 p.m. EDT for the first round.

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters (EDT).

7:40 AM: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 AM: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 AM: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 AM: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 AM: Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 AM: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

8:52 AM: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 AM: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 AM: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 AM: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 AM: Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 AM: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 AM: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 AM: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 AM: Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 AM: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 AM: José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 AM: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

11:38 AM: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

12:00 PM: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 PM: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

12:22 PM: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 PM: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 PM: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 PM: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 PM: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 PM: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 PM: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

