Greg Norman’s son hails Phil Mickelson's form as he gets ready to team up with Grant Horvat at LIV Golf

With the Duels: Miami taking place right after the LIV Golf tournament there, Phil Mickelson seems to be in good form. It has caught the attention of Greg Norman Jr., the son of the former CEO of the rebel tour.

Mickelson and Grant Horvat, one of the creators from the Duels, will be paired up this Saturday. Horvat also won the PGA Tour's Creator Classic earlier this year, and Mickelson's top form had Norman Jr. joking online.

He said:

"Phil Mickelson absolutely striping it at the blue monster... showing off in front of Grant Horvat most likely."

LIV Golf is at Trump National Doral Golf Course for the final tune-up before some of the players head to the Masters, Mickelson included. Early on, Norman Jr.'s assessment might not be far off.

Ahead of his pairing with Horvat for Duels: Miami, someone who has experience of winning these sort of events and who has one of the biggest YouTube followings in the sport, Mickelson has seemingly turned back the clock.

The legendary golfer is two-under par through 14 holes in Miami in the first round (as of this writing). He is fourth, behind Bryson DeChambeau and Charl Schwartzel in second, and three strokes back of current leader Patrick Reed.

All four will head to the Masters next week, so this could be an indicator of a good performance there. Nevertheless, Mickelson does seem poised to put in a good outing with his social media counterpart tomorrow night (April 5).

Phil Mickelson details strategy for getting through difficult 15th hole at Augusta

The 15th hole can sometimes make or break a golfer's chances at Augusta National. Next week for the Masters Tournament, Phil Mickelson and many others will come up to this difficult hole, but the legendary golfer has a strategy.

Phil Mickelson will return to Augusta (Image via Imagn)

He finally learned that he didn't have to make a birdie on that hole when he won it all in 2004. He said ahead of his return that it was a revelation that a birdie or eagle wasn't needed via Golf.com:

“When I finally did win it, I felt like, all right, a 5 is okay there. Like, I could lose the tournament on 15; I don’t need to make 4 every time. So I would always press the issue, and I’d make 6, 7 a number of times trying to make a 4, and when I finally accepted a 5 on that hole and tried to win it elsewhere, that’s when I seemed to finally break through."

He stated that this was the hole he felt like he was being more patient on. Taking a different strategy and playing the hole for a par instead of a birdie kept Mickelson out of the double or triple bogey territory and helped him win.

