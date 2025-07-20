Greg Norman’s son makes comments on Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau’s final round at the 2025 Open Championship

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have completed their 72 holes at the 153rd Open Championship with contrasting performances. Both caught the attention of Greg Norman’s son for their performances in the final round.DeChambeau finished tied for 10th at 9-under par after an impressive comeback. He started the week with a rough 78 (+7) but recovered strongly with rounds of 65 (-6), 68 (-3), and a brilliant 64 (-7) on Sunday. Mickelson, on the other hand, finished T56 at 1-over par. His scores for the week were 70 (-1), 72 (+1), and 76 (+5). But he closed with a solid bogey-free 67 (-4) in the final round.Impressed by Phil Mickelson’s improvement, Greg Norman Jr. wrote on X:&quot;Phil bogey free -4 in the final round.&quot;Earlier, he also praised Bryson DeChambeau’s performance after round four, posting:&quot;Bryson now has the lowest final 54 hole record in Open history... Cue comment section.&quot;Scottie Scheffler won The Open Championship at 17-under par, followed by Harris English at 13-under and Chris Gotterup at -12. Defending champion Xander Schauffele finished tied for seventh at 10-under, alongside Rory McIlroy.Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 Major season has been strong, including a T5 finish at the Masters (-7) and a T2 at the PGA Championship (-6), though he missed the cut at the U.S. Open (+10). Phil Mickelson, however, missed the cut in all three Majors earlier this year with scores of +5, +9, and +8.How did Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson perform in Round 4 of the Open Championship?Bryson DeChambeau carded a stunning 64 (-7) in the final round at Royal Portrush. He went bogey-free with seven birdies to climb up the leaderboard.Here is a look at DeChambeau’s Round 4 scorecard:Out (Front 9): 32 (-4)Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 2 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 3 (Par 3): 2 – BirdieHole 4 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 5 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 6 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 7 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 8 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 9 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieIn (Back 9): 32 (-3)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 11 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 12 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 13 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 14 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 15 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 16 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 17 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 18 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieTotal: 64 (-7)Phil Mickelson also delivered a bogey-free round, signing for a 67 (-4). His final round included four birdies and 14 pars, showing strong recovery after a tough third round.Here is Phil Mickelson’s Round 4 scorecard:Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 2 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 3 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 4 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 5 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 6 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 7 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 8 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 9 (Par 4): 4 – ParOut: 34 (-2)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 11 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 12 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 13 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 14 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 15 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 16 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 17 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 18 (Par 4): 4 – ParIn: 33 (-2)Total: 67 (-4)