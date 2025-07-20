  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Greg Norman’s son makes comments on Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau’s final round at the 2025 Open Championship

Greg Norman’s son makes comments on Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau’s final round at the 2025 Open Championship

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:19 GMT
43rd Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau at the 43rd Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have completed their 72 holes at the 153rd Open Championship with contrasting performances. Both caught the attention of Greg Norman’s son for their performances in the final round.

Ad

DeChambeau finished tied for 10th at 9-under par after an impressive comeback. He started the week with a rough 78 (+7) but recovered strongly with rounds of 65 (-6), 68 (-3), and a brilliant 64 (-7) on Sunday. Mickelson, on the other hand, finished T56 at 1-over par. His scores for the week were 70 (-1), 72 (+1), and 76 (+5). But he closed with a solid bogey-free 67 (-4) in the final round.

Impressed by Phil Mickelson’s improvement, Greg Norman Jr. wrote on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Phil bogey free -4 in the final round."
Ad

Earlier, he also praised Bryson DeChambeau’s performance after round four, posting:

"Bryson now has the lowest final 54 hole record in Open history... Cue comment section."
Ad

Scottie Scheffler won The Open Championship at 17-under par, followed by Harris English at 13-under and Chris Gotterup at -12. Defending champion Xander Schauffele finished tied for seventh at 10-under, alongside Rory McIlroy.

Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 Major season has been strong, including a T5 finish at the Masters (-7) and a T2 at the PGA Championship (-6), though he missed the cut at the U.S. Open (+10). Phil Mickelson, however, missed the cut in all three Majors earlier this year with scores of +5, +9, and +8.

Ad

How did Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson perform in Round 4 of the Open Championship?

Bryson DeChambeau carded a stunning 64 (-7) in the final round at Royal Portrush. He went bogey-free with seven birdies to climb up the leaderboard.

Here is a look at DeChambeau’s Round 4 scorecard:

Out (Front 9): 32 (-4)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 3 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie
  • Hole 4 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 7 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie
  • Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
Ad

In (Back 9): 32 (-3)

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie
  • Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Total: 64 (-7)

Phil Mickelson also delivered a bogey-free round, signing for a 67 (-4). His final round included four birdies and 14 pars, showing strong recovery after a tough third round.

Here is Phil Mickelson’s Round 4 scorecard:

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 7 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie
  • Hole 8 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Out: 34 (-2)
  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 12 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • In: 33 (-2)

Total: 67 (-4)

About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications