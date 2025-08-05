Greg Norman's son wants his father's name in unique list of influential golfers ft. Tiger Woods

Greg Norman's son wanted his father's name, who was the first one in the history of the PGA Tour to cross $10 million in career earnings, to be included in a list of the most influential golfers. On Monday, a golf fan's account, Sekrah, shared a post on its X account with the official list of the most influential golfers of the past 60 years.

Ad

The list was topped by Phil Mickelson, followed by another LIV golfer, Bryson DeChambeau. It also featured the name of 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and legendary golfers Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

The caption of the post read:

"This seems impossible to disagree with considering the amount of money Phil Mickelson has delivered to professional golfers by anchoring LIV and forcing PGA Tour to finally pay their golfers. Bryson DeChambeau's social media footprint growing the game is a solid runner-up."

Ad

Trending

Greg Norman Jr. reshared the post and wrote:

"Missing someone there mate. Only one guy could face the scrutiny of startup and the head winds placed on him to change the landscape forever and for the best"

Greg Norman Jr @GregJrNorman LINK Missing someone there mate. Only one guy could face the scrutiny of startup and the head winds placed on him to change the landscape forever and for the best

Ad

However, a fan in the comments section was critical of Norman Jr., as he wrote:

"Your dad is a loser bro stfu"

Norman Jr. replied:

"Truly an insane statement to make"

Greg Norman started playing professionally in 1976. He had a phenomenal time playing on the PGA Tour and won 20 tournaments. He has also won the Open Championship twice in his career. His maiden win in the major came in 1986, and then again in 1993.

Ad

Norman won his first PGA Tour event in 1984 at the Kemper Open. The same year, he won the Canadian Open, and then in 1986, he won the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational. His last win on the PGA Tour was at the NEC World Series of Golf in 1997, where he registered a four-stroke victory over Phil Mickelson.

Greg Norman’s son shares the stats of his golf outing

In a post on X on August 3, Greg Norman Jr. shared a screenshot of the leaderboard of the Palm Beach County Tournament. He settled in second place in the event. Sharing the picture, he wrote:

Ad

"Gave it a good run today, just not enough to chase down Braden List. Another fun Palm Beach County Tournament at Indian Springs in Vero Beach. Good course."

Braden List topped the leaderboard at 4-under. Meanwhile, Norman Jr. had a tough start at the tournament with an opening round of 74.

However, Greg Norman's son bounced back and carded 71 the next day. He started the second day outing on the tenth hole and then made a birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 15th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More