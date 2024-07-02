Greg Norman says he is ‘disgusted' at the ‘hatred' LIV Golf players receive despite ‘carrying the game of golf’

Greg Norman recently called the treatment of LIV Golf players 'disgusting.' He said that the hatred towards the players was uncalled for, considering their contributions to the game.

Norman has been the CEO of the LIV Golf circuit since its inception and has been the main force behind the circuit's growth. LIV Golf is now in its third season and has witnessed its players like Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau becoming major champions, and Richard Bland achieving two major championships.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Norman spoke about the unwarranted criticism of LIV Golf players.

"I compliment the boys who came over, the first movers," he said as per Mirror Sports. "They came on with massive amounts of headwind. The vitriol and hatred was just disgusting to be quite honest with you. Considering what these guys have done for the game of golf."

Trending

"How they have carried the game of golf, and the institutions they represented. It was disgusting," he added.

Greg Norman's comments came just as Richard Bland won back-to-back Senior Majors. He defeated Hiroyuki Fujita in a playoff on Monday, July 1, to clinch the US Senior Open Championship. Last month, Bryson DeChambeau also won the US Open, trumping Rory McIlroy by a single shot.

Regarding the negotiations between PIF and the PGA Tour, both parties have yet to reach a consensus on the framework agreement. While Fire Pit Collective reported some progress, neither authority has made a public announcement. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recently stated that additional work is still required to finalize the agreement.

Greg Norman and his team keen to acquire the iconic US Open course for LIV Golf

As per reports LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has shown interest in acquiring the iconic US Open course.

As per Tacoma News Tribune, the Saudi-backed circuit is now eying Chambers Bay, which has hosted the 2015 US Open. Notably, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen were two LIV golfers who had finished as joint runner-up that year.

Since 2015, Chambers Bay hasn't been reconsidering the US Open and is not expected to come back any time soon considering venues are set for the next 20 years. As per reports, the Pierce County officials were looking for other tournaments and now LIV Golf is one of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback