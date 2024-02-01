Greg Norman says the PGA Tour-SSG investment deal doesn’t change LIV Golf’s ‘positive trajectory’ - “We proved this was possible”

The PGA Tour announced the Strategic Sports Group’s $3 billion investment deal on Wednesday, January 31. Following this, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman sent out a message to his staff stating that the deal does not affect the Saudi-backed series. Norman’s reaction to the news of the SSG investment was to praise his breakaway tour.

In the letter obtained by Golfweek, the Aussie stated that the big-money deal by the American circuit doesn’t change LIV Golf’s ‘positive trajectory or plans.’ Norman noted that he is committed to the ‘positive development’ of the series and its players. The 68-year-old further claimed that golf was now “viewed as an asset class” and LIV Golf ‘proved it was possible.’

Speaking just days ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf League’s season opener at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, Greg Norman wrote in a letter, as quoted by Golfweek:

“As you may have seen, the PGA Tour made an announcement this morning about an investment partner. Let me make one thing very clear: nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans.

"We started LIV Golf with the goal of creating something new, taking the game to a global, diverse audience and driving innovation while growing golf’s fanbase. More investment in golf is a great thing for the game and for us. It’s a positive development for our players, our fans, and the long-term future of the game.

"Golf is now viewed as an asset class. We proved this was possible and are now in a unique position to mould and drive this incredible growth opportunity. This broader interest and commitment to the game, and investment in its future, would not have happened without the emergence of LIV Golf as an innovative force in the golf ecosystem."

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour’s $3 billion deal with the SSG comes ahead of the ‘framework agreement’ with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The PGA on Wednesday confirmed that progress has been made in ongoing negotiations with LIV’s backers regarding a future deal.

Notably, the deal was originally set to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. However, the deadline was pushed indefinitely.

PGA announces PGA Tour Enterprises in partnership with the SSG

The PGA announced the PGA Tour Enterprises, the new for-profit venture, on Wednesday, January 31. According to the circuit’s release, SSG (a consortium of billionaire sports team owners) is investing $3 billion in the program. The investment from outside parties will be used to cover the PGA and DP World Tour’s commercial business.

Announcing the new golf entity, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a release on Wednesday, via PGA Tour:

“Today marks an important moment for the PGA TOUR and fans of golf across the world. By making PGA TOUR members owners of their league, we strengthen the collective investment of our players in the success of the Tour… Fans win when we all work to deliver the best in sports entertainment and return the focus to the incredible – and unmatched – competitive atmosphere created by our players, tournaments and partners.”

For the unversed, the new venture was announced after months of speculation regarding SSG’s role in the same. The consortium has now been onboarded as an investor by the American circuit.