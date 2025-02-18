Greg Norman shares video of him taking air swings to wish a friend on his birthday

Greg Norman, the legendary Australian golfer known as "the great white shark", recently shared a video on Instagram. Shared on February 18, the post showcased his friend Christian Angle's 50th birthday celebration. Norman can be seen taking several air swings, highlighting the technique that made him a two-time open championship winner and former world no.1. He captioned the post as:

"@angle_real_estate – You’re the galvanizer of friends, fun, and laughter… but let’s be honest, your golf game still sucks!! With 50 trips around the sun, life is just getting started. Happy 50th, my friend—I’m so bummed not to be there to celebrate with you and your wonderful friends and family. @bretbrier, take good care of our mate!"

Greg Norman's professional golfing career started in 1976 and he made his mark with several victories. Throughout his career, Norman has secured 88 professional wins, including 20 PGA Tour victories and two open championship titles in 1986 and 1993 respectively. Additionally, he held the world no. 1 title for 331 weeks, a record later broken by Tiger Woods.

Apart from playing golf, Norman has established his name in business with his company, Greg Norman Company, established in 1993. His company spans industries like apparel, golf course design, real estate, and wine production. His design firm has created over 100 courses worldwide.

Moreover, he became the CEO of LIV Golf Investments. He played a role in launching the LIV Golf invitational series, backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund. However, in January 2025, Scott O'Neil replaced him as CEO.

This was followed by Greg Norman taking on a new role as independent director for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games organizing committee. While Norman no longer is the CEO of LIV Golf, his connection to the league remains intact.

Greg Norman's future with LIV Golf: stays on board but shifts focus to new ventures

Scott O'Neil, the newly appointed CEO, confirmed during LIV Golf Adelaide that Norman will continue as a board member, though his specific position remains unclear. O'Neil acknowledged Norman's influence during a media interaction at Adelaide.

"We just had a board meeting last week. we can tap into his(Greg Norman's) experience, his leadership, his friendship, and his challenges too. At the board meeting, I was hoping for a friendly face on the other side of the table, but he mixes it up pretty good."

"I spent quite a bit of time with him in my lead-up to this role and every day since engaging, asking questions, and learning, and I hope that he is part of LIV forever.'

In addition, under his leadership from 2022 to 2024, the league attracted elite names, including players like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Nieman, and Phil Mickelson. Norman also contributed to expanding the series by bringing tournaments to Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and the UK.

