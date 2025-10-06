  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Grit" - Rookie Steven Fisk gets emotional after Sanderson Farms Championship win

"Grit" - Rookie Steven Fisk gets emotional after Sanderson Farms Championship win

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Oct 06, 2025 11:22 GMT
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn

Rookie Steven Fisk got emotional after the Sanderson Farms Championship win. The tournament got over last Sunday, where Fisk defeated Garrick Higgo to register a two-shot victory. Following the win, Fisk got emotional and hugged his wife.

Ad

Fisk joined an interview after his first PGA Tour win and disclosed how self-belief helped him in the triumph. He said:

“I came out today with an attitude that no one can stop me from what I wanted… i just saw I would be standing right here right now before today started…Self belief. Grit. I know I'm good enough.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Steven Fisk continued about what he liked about the course, via ASAP Sports:

“This one was really nice honestly. It's really important to hit fairways out there because, if you hit it in the rough, you can't get any spin on it, and then it's hard to hold those greens with how windy it was. It's funny, my caddie and I were chatting on the back nine today about how great of a course it would be to play every day and be a member at because it's got some variety, it's got a bunch of par-5s.”
Ad

Steven Fisk also shared how his father passed away earlier this year and that he missed his father during the event. He said:

“I think he nudged a couple putts in for me for sure, maybe him or Grayson. I had a couple of helpers out there. I miss him very much, and I know he'd be really proud of how I played all week and especially today to keep my composure and just kind of go about my business the best way I know how. I'd like to think that he knew this day would happen.”
Ad

Last year, the tournament was won by Kevin Yu with a total score of 23-under.

How did Steven Fisk perform at Sanderson Farms Championship?

Steven Fisk scored 24-under in total at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He fired 70 in the opening round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and four on the back nine. He followed it by 65 in the second round, with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

Ad

Fisk shot 65 in the third round of the event with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The last round saw 64 with four birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

The second-place finisher, Garrick Higgo, scored 22-under, and the third-place finisher, Rasmus Højgaard, scored 19-under. Vince Whaley and Danny Walker also settled for third place with Højgaard.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications