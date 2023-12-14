"'Growing the game' but can’t talk" - Fans mock Jon Rahm over his 'not allowed to' give interviews comment after LIV Golf move

Jon Rahm said on Wednesday (December 13) that he will not be having any public interaction in the future until February, as directed by the LIV Golf authorities.

Last week, Rahm became the latest entrant in LIV Golf after signing a reported deal worth over $550 million. He attended a press conference to make this announcement and then gave a couple of interviews. However, it seems that the Spaniard will not make any public statements from now on for at least two months.

On Wednesday, the 2023 Masters champion was present at Sociedad Bilbaina Hall in Bilbao, Spain, to receive the 'Dama Bilbaina 2023' award. Upon seeing a few local reporters and cameras present, he said that LIV had barred him from making any public statements until February.

"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to," he said as per Reuters.

Fans on social media didn't seem happy with Rahm's response and slammed the PIF-sponsored circuit. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

"'Growing the game' but can’t talk …"

"Hard to grow the game when you can’t talk about it 🤷🏽‍♂️"

"Hard to believe the Saudi backed tour is stifling free speech"

"Sounds like a great strategy to grow the game and promote your new tour. Great for Rahmbo. Make a bunch more $ and do less work. Sounds totally sustainable for LIV."

"Weird what happens when you sell yourself to an authoritarian regime. 🤦‍♂️"

"I need some LIV account to explain to me how this is normal. Please, the entertainment would be fantastic."

"This feels like it’s an excuse from him. He can’t handle the grilling he will be getting from media and fans so he is opting to try and hide from it all hoping it will all blow over by February."

"When you sign for LIV you give up your rights to say what you want in front of the media. There is a reason they will only appear on certain shows/podcasts/media outlets. You become part of their propaganda."

"My man sold out his free speech for these people, selling out for your services of being a golfer is one thing but selling out your free speech is wild"

"Imposed on himself:). Avoidance is a great strategy, may i say he needs to find Koepka, DJ and the rest on their respective yachts and grow the game from there."

"Really helping spread the game by refusing to talk lol"

LIV Golf 2024 roster explored

Here's the current roster for the LIV Golf 2024 season:

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri 4Aces GC: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Harold Varner III

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Harold Varner III Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland

Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig HyFlyers GC: Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, and Cameron Tringale

Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, and Cameron Tringale Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na, Danny Lee, and Scott Vincent

Kevin Na, Danny Lee, and Scott Vincent Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield

Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters

Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters Ripper GC: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman Smash GC: Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell

Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel

Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, and Carlos Ortiz