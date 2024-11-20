“Growing up I had all her hand-me-downs": When $8.2M star Nelly Korda recalled copying her sister Jessica

Nelly Korda grew up with another eventual pro golfer in her sister Jessica. Five years Jessica's junior, Nelly often reused things that her sister had. That usually indicates clothes or shoes, but in the Korda house, it meant other things, too.

Korda revealed in an interview with Golf.com on July 15, 2021 that she and her sister had similar golf bags because they used similar equipment growing up.

“We have such a similar bag. The only difference is I have a hybrid and she has a 4-iron because she hits it a little higher. I’m a little bit of a copycat in the sense. She leads the way and I follow. Growing up I had all her hand-me-downs. The thing is, it works for me, so why not copy her.”

The world number one has been using a Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2 putter over the last couple of years, and it's worked wonders. She revealed that she was using Newport 2 from her rookie season but eventually made the switch.

The American golfer went on:

“I was kind of hesitant [to change], but my sister had that Squareback and I really liked the look of it, but she has it in a silver finish. I like a black finish. So I texted the people at Scotty Cameron and was like, ‘Hey, can I get that Squareback.’"

As soon as the $8.2 million worth golfer (Forbes) began using it in practice, she realized how much easier it was to line up without a glaring difference from her old putter.

Nelly Korda acknowledged big change with technology

Nelly Korda has been using more technology recently (Image via Imagn)

Nelly Korda has implemented more and more technology into her game over the years to continue evolving and improving.

“I’m a feel-based player and actually just got a launch monitor about two weeks ago. I was against it and didn’t want to get too much into the technology. I want to see the shape I like to see," Nelly Korda said in the same Golf.com interview.

She prefers to get out on the course and hit the ball to see if she can thread it through on a course, testing everything in real life and not on a monitor. That said, Korda knows she can use it to her advantage.

“Obviously, I don’t have to get too wrapped up in the numbers. Although, I do get a little worried because when I do get something new, I go hardcore. I have to limit myself a bit. I usually look at swing path, carry, total and face angle.”

Korda's begrudging use of a launch monitor did translate to two straight wins, though the 26-year-old did have five in the season before that.

