“Guy is a straight hypocrite” – Fans slam Jon Rahm for ‘people go wild’ comment after his $550M+ LIV Golf deal

While Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf is all done and dusted, one thing that is still a rumor is the amount of the deal that was signed. Speculations are that he was signed for over $550 million, but both he and LIV have kept mum on it so far.

On Friday, Rahm was present at the Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked about the rumored $550 million deal.

"The best thing about not saying anything is watching people go wild about what it may or may not be," he said.

Rahm's comments drew mixed reactions from the fans on social media. Most of them criticized the golfer for selling himself to the Saudi-backed circuit. Here's a look at some of the responses on X (formerly called Twitter):

"Guy is a straight hypocrite."

"It's not the money but the source of the money!"

"I can’t stand the criticism around his decision. 99% of people sit on their high horse pretending like if they weren’t offered what he was that they wouldn’t do the same damn thing. Cmon. Dude got his bag. Is he hypocritical? Sure. But no side eye from me. Generational wealth."

"The PGAT killed Australian golf tournaments and didn’t care. LIV is just doing it back and returning golf to a global tour that isn’t US centric,"

"Can we get Florida Man off the tv. He’s just obnoxious"

"PGATour needs to make a compelling argument for its top players to stay… I cant see what it is. So far all theyve done is try and restrict access to those who left, now any PGA event would BEG to have some of the LIV players play ..foolish strategy."

"The money means nothing to me personally, my life doesn’t change. However, seeing Rahm in Adelaide, I can’t bloody wait!"

"Money = greed. He has it. He isn’t playing on the best tour because it grows the game. He took it for the money."

"Remember when Rahm was the most honest and authentic voice in golf? And now he’s a talking point puppet for the saudis. Sad."

"I don’t understand the obsession people have with these guys getting paid. So he got 500 mil, and now that’s supposed to draw viewers? The money is one of the turn offs. People who love to see rich get richer are so strange to me."

"The main reason anyone cares about the money is because we know that’s the reason they signed and it’s interesting to know each player’s price."

Where will Jon Rahm play next?

Jon Rahm will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event that will take place from February 2 to 4 at El Chameleon Golf Club. This will mark the second straight year that the LIV Golf's season will begin in Mexico.

The 29-year-old Spaniard is an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won four titles this year. Besides, he also won eight titles on the DP World Tour. He was last spotted at the DP World Tour Championship, where he finished T5 at 17-under.