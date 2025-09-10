'Gym rat' Lexi Thompson puts in tough grind before the Kroger Queen City Championship

Lexi Thompson's preparations for the upcoming Kroger Queen City Championship are underway. Her recent post on social media gave her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts a peek into her training leading up to the event in Hamilton Township, Ohio.

In an Instagram Story, the 30-year-old posted a mirror selfie of herself in the gym. While posing for the picture by flexing her muscles, she cheekily captioned the post with a sticker that read (via Instagram @lexi):

"Gym rat."

Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's latest post ahead of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship (via Instagram @lexi):

Lexi Thompson preps for the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship at the gym (Image via Instagram @lexi)

Thompson was dressed in a head-to-toe look from Puma. She wore the athletic apparel giant's Tank Top with ESS No. 1 Logo in the color black with a matching pair of spandex shorts.

She also appears to be wearing a pair of Puma's Softride Enzo 5 shoes in the white and silver colorway. As per the brand's official website, the shoes retail for $75 and are available for purchase on sale for $55.99.

Has Lexi Thompson played in the Kroger Queen City Championship before?

Lexi Thompson has played the Kroger Queen City Championship since its inception in 2022. She had a poor debut with the tournament as she missed the cut with a 36-hole score of 3 over par 147.

Despite the rocky start at the event in 2022, she stepped it up the next year. Thompson tied for 19th place with a total 7 under par 281 score. The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship broke her dry spell of five missed cuts leading up to the event.

Last year, the current World No. 59 golfer recorded another top 20 finish. Rounds of 71, 71, 68, and 68 totalled to 10 under par 278 for the week.

Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's performances at the Kroger Queen City Championship (via LPGA Tour):

2024

Position - T19

Overall Score - 10 under par (278)

Rounds - 71, 71, 68, 68

Official Earnings - $21,122

Race to CME Globe Points Earned - 40.00 points

2023

Position - T19

Overall Score - 7 under par (281)

Rounds - 73, 68, 71. 69

Official Earnings - $22,485

Race to CME Globe Points Earned - 44.00 points

2022

Position - Missed Cut

Overall Score - 3 over par (147)

Rounds - 76, 71

Official Earnings - $0

Race to CME Globe Points Earned - 0.00 points

The 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship will be played from September 11 to 14 at the challenging TPC River's Bend in Hamilton Township, Ohio. The tournament features a world-class field with a $2 million purse prize up for grabs, along with 500 Race to CME Globe points.

