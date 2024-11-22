“Had no clue”; “Marketing game has really fallen off” – Fans claim to be unaware of the pre-recorded coverage of The Match

The Match is a biennial exhibition event hosted by Capital One. The first edition was played in 2018 and featured Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson. Since then, the event has gained significant popularity, and its tenth edition is set to take place this week.

The tenth edition of Capital One's exhibition event will be played on Friday, November 22. Pre-event coverage began on Thursday, November 21, at 7:30 PM ET, with TNT and HBO telecasting the event.

Ken Griffey Jr., Michael Phelps, Charles Barkley, Mark Wahlberg, Municipal, Bill Murray, Nate Bargatze, Wayne Gretzky, and Blake Griffin are the names in action this week at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach. On Thursday, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf tracking account on X (formerly Twitter), asked fans online if they were watching Capital One's exhibition.

Fans had a mixed response to the question, with many claiming unaware of the coverage. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Had no clue," one fan wrote.

"Had no clue it was happening. Marketing game has really fallen off," another fan posted.

"Didn’t know about it. But yeah gonna watch now," this fan commented.

"I’m watching the Browns dominate Pittsburgh," another fan wrote.

"Watch Mark Wahlberg plug one of his companies before and after every shot? I’ll pass," this user remarked.

"There’s enough unbearable people in this to cancel out the minority, who may have some positive entertainment value," another user wrote.

Who has won The Match over the years? Past results explored

Here's a look at the past winners of The Match:

November 23, 2018 : Tiger vs. Phil: Phil Mickelson (22 holes) defeated Tiger Woods at Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, Nevada.

: Tiger vs. Phil: Phil Mickelson (22 holes) defeated Tiger Woods at Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, Nevada. May 24, 2020 : Champions for Charity: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning (1 up) defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, Hobe Sound, Florida.

: Champions for Charity: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning (1 up) defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, Hobe Sound, Florida. November 27, 2020 : Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley (4 and 3) defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club, Oro Valley, Arizona.

: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley (4 and 3) defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club, Oro Valley, Arizona. July 6, 2021 : The Match IV: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers (3 and 2) defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana.

: The Match IV: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers (3 and 2) defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana. November 26, 2021 : Bryson vs. Brooks: Brooks Koepka (5 and 3) defeated Bryson DeChambeau at Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada.

: Bryson vs. Brooks: Brooks Koepka (5 and 3) defeated Bryson DeChambeau at Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada. June 1, 2022 : Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (1 up) defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada.

: Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (1 up) defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada. December 10, 2022 : The Match VII: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (3 and 2) defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida.

: The Match VII: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (3 and 2) defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida. June 29, 2023 : The Match VIII: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (3 and 2) defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada.

: The Match VIII: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (3 and 2) defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada. February 26, 2024: The Match IX: Rory McIlroy (10–2–0–0) defeated Lexi Thompson, Max Homa, and Rose Zhang at Park City Municipal Golf Course, West Palm Beach, Florida.

