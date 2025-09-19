"Had that playoff stash WORKIN at 21" - Justin Thomas pokes fun at throwback look from his first pro win

Justin Thomas recently reacted to his look from his first professional event. The ace golfer took a jibe at the moustache look of his 21-year-old self. Thomas has won 18 professional titles in his career, including 16 on the the PGA Tour.However, his first win came at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in 2014. Recently, the official page of the KFT shared a clip of Thomas' clutch playoff debut win against Richard Sterne. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two-time major champion reposted the video on his Instagram story and had a hilarious reaction to it.&quot;I had that playoff stash WORKIN at 21 years old,&quot; he wrote.Image via Instagram@justinthomas34&quot;Another season down,&quot; - Justin Thomas wraps up his season with heartfelt postOn August 25, Justin Thomas concluded his PGA Tour season with heartfelt post on Instagram.&quot;Just like that… another season down,&quot; he wrote. &quot;While it didn’t end how we wanted, there’s plenty to be proud of. What else is always exciting, is there’s l much to improve to try and get better!&quot;Put together a photo dump of some of my favorites on and off the course throughout the year. A lot of laughs, hours traveled, diapers changed(!!!), and great times. Thanks to all for the support, it’s very appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed!&quot; he added.Justin Thomas had a resurgence in 2025 as he managed to get back to his A game after two seasons of struggle. He made 19 cuts in 21 starts and recorded eight top ten finishes.Three times he finished runner-up and also claimed the RBC Heritage Classic, his first win in three years. Thomas qualified for the Tour Championship and tied for 7th in the FedEx Cup.Here's a look at Justin Thomas' performance this season:The Sentry: T26, -19 (71, 71, 68, 63)The American Express: 2, -23 (67, 64, 68, 66)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48, -7 (66, 70, 74, 71)WM Phoenix Open: T6, -15 (66, 68, 70, 65)The Genesis Invitational: T9, -6 (73, 71, 69, 69)Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36, +3 (71, 70, 74, 76)THE Players Championship: T33, -2 (78, 62, 73, 73)Valspar Championship: 2, -10 (73, 70, 65, 66)Masters Tournament: T36, +2 (73, 71, 76, 70)RBC Heritage: P1, -17 (61, 69, 69, 68)Truist Championship: T2, -14 (66, 67, 66, 67)PGA Championship: CUT, +3 (73, 72)the Memorial Tournament: T31, +5 (80, 69, 71, 73)U.S. Open: CUT, +12 (76, 76)Travelers Championship: T9, -9 (67, 64, 73, 67)Genesis Scottish Open: T22, -5 (69, 70, 71, 65)The Open Championship: T34, -3 (72, 69, 69, 71)FedEx St. Jude Championship: T28, -5 (68, 72, 70, 65)BMW Championship: T33, +6 (74, 70, 68, 74)Tour Championship: T7, -13 (64, 69, 69, 65)Procore Championship: 69, +1 (72, 70, 72, 75)