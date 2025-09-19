  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Justin Thomas
  • "Had that playoff stash WORKIN at 21" - Justin Thomas pokes fun at throwback look from his first pro win

"Had that playoff stash WORKIN at 21" - Justin Thomas pokes fun at throwback look from his first pro win

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:39 GMT
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Justin Thomas recently reacted to his look from his first professional event. The ace golfer took a jibe at the moustache look of his 21-year-old self. Thomas has won 18 professional titles in his career, including 16 on the the PGA Tour.

Ad

However, his first win came at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in 2014. Recently, the official page of the KFT shared a clip of Thomas' clutch playoff debut win against Richard Sterne.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two-time major champion reposted the video on his Instagram story and had a hilarious reaction to it.

"I had that playoff stash WORKIN at 21 years old," he wrote.
Image via Instagram@justinthomas34
Image via Instagram@justinthomas34

"Another season down," - Justin Thomas wraps up his season with heartfelt post

On August 25, Justin Thomas concluded his PGA Tour season with heartfelt post on Instagram.

Ad
"Just like that… another season down," he wrote. "While it didn’t end how we wanted, there’s plenty to be proud of. What else is always exciting, is there’s l much to improve to try and get better!
"Put together a photo dump of some of my favorites on and off the course throughout the year. A lot of laughs, hours traveled, diapers changed(!!!), and great times. Thanks to all for the support, it’s very appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed!" he added.
Ad

Justin Thomas had a resurgence in 2025 as he managed to get back to his A game after two seasons of struggle. He made 19 cuts in 21 starts and recorded eight top ten finishes.

Three times he finished runner-up and also claimed the RBC Heritage Classic, his first win in three years. Thomas qualified for the Tour Championship and tied for 7th in the FedEx Cup.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' performance this season:

  • The Sentry: T26, -19 (71, 71, 68, 63)
  • The American Express: 2, -23 (67, 64, 68, 66)
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48, -7 (66, 70, 74, 71)
  • WM Phoenix Open: T6, -15 (66, 68, 70, 65)
  • The Genesis Invitational: T9, -6 (73, 71, 69, 69)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36, +3 (71, 70, 74, 76)
  • THE Players Championship: T33, -2 (78, 62, 73, 73)
  • Valspar Championship: 2, -10 (73, 70, 65, 66)
  • Masters Tournament: T36, +2 (73, 71, 76, 70)
  • RBC Heritage: P1, -17 (61, 69, 69, 68)
  • Truist Championship: T2, -14 (66, 67, 66, 67)
  • PGA Championship: CUT, +3 (73, 72)
  • the Memorial Tournament: T31, +5 (80, 69, 71, 73)
  • U.S. Open: CUT, +12 (76, 76)
  • Travelers Championship: T9, -9 (67, 64, 73, 67)
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T22, -5 (69, 70, 71, 65)
  • The Open Championship: T34, -3 (72, 69, 69, 71)
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T28, -5 (68, 72, 70, 65)
  • BMW Championship: T33, +6 (74, 70, 68, 74)
  • Tour Championship: T7, -13 (64, 69, 69, 65)
  • Procore Championship: 69, +1 (72, 70, 72, 75)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications