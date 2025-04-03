'Had a tummy bug': Charley Hull shares health update in IG story

Charley Hull may be suffering from an illness, but that didn't stop the golfer from getting into the gym. The English golfer routinely shares updates on her Instagram stories about her workouts, and that didn't stop despite her going through a difficult time.

On April 3, Hull sweat it out on a treadmill, running 5K despite a stomach issue. Hull is currently in the midst of the pro season and is ranked eighth in the world, up two spots from the last ranking.

Charley Hull provided an update on her health situation (Instagram/charley.hull)

In her story, the Brit said:

"Steady 5K this morning. Not training as hard this week as had a tummy bug."

Hull did appear last weekend in the Ford Championship, where she tied for 11th. Hyo-Joo Kim and Lilia Vu had to have a playoff to decide the winner. This year, Hull has made three starts.

She finished T19 at the Cognizant Founders Cup to open the year. Hull followed that up with a T4 finish at the HSBC Women's Championship, where Lydia Ko was victorious.

It's unclear how Hull will hold up this weekend at the LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play, but she's at least remaining active physically to avoid any setbacks from the stomach bug she is battling right now.

Charley Hull doesn't like birdie-fest golf

Charley Hull made a start at the Ford Championship last week and shot an opening-round 63. She finished 18-for-18 in greens in regulation and had four first-nine birdies before three straight on the back nine.

Charley Hull revealed the type of golf she prefers (Image via Imagn)

That type of golf allowed for a career-best round, but it's not what Hull enjoys playing. She said via Golfweek:

"No, I don't, no (birdie-fest). I like the majors when they're long, hard and tight. That's usually my favorite kind of golf. I wish we played more. ... I wish they made it more like that on the LPGA. That's why I always like the harder golf courses, which are usually the majors anyway."

Hull favors difficult, grueling golf instead of the style in which she and other golfers record birdie after birdie. Low scores are the name of the game, but Hull prefers to earn them with a difficult round rather than a breeze.

But despite that, her impressive round stood. She thinks it could've been more impressive last week, lamenting a few shots left on the table.

"I feel like I left actually a good four shots out there... So I'm looking back thinking, 'Oh, I could have done more.'"

Hull shot nine under in the first round and -17 for the entire weekend.

