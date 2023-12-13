Hannah Gregg wins her European Tour card, courtesy of motivation from online troll who claimed she wasn’t good enough

Hannah Gregg recently secured her Ladies European Tour card following an exceptional performance at the LPGA Tour Q-School. Gregg has been an influential internet personality and played an entire season on the Epson Tour before getting to the final stage and earning her European Tour card.

Gregg now has an opportunity to earn conditional or full status on the Ladies European Tour. Interestingly, she credited her success to an online troll who claimed she wasn't good enough.

Hannah Gregg took to X (formerly Twitter) and savagely hit back at 'user8814388765561' for their comments after securing her first Ladies European Tour card. She wrote:

"To User8814388765561… Thanks for the pre-final round fuel. I guess you’ll have to find something else to do while you’re hanging out in mom’s basement!!"

Expand Tweet

The influential golf personality turned pro in 2020 and played primarily on the Epson Tour. However, her performance was subpar as she was cut from all the 7 events she played in while earning $0 leading to the loss of her Epson Tour card.

Nonetheless, she persevered and secured her Ladies European Tour card while also qualifying for the final stage of the Q-School. Additionally, Hannah Gregg will also hope to feature for the 2024 Women's Irish Open.

"WE MADE IT": Hannah Gregg shares her inspirational comeback story on Instagram

Hannah Gregg is a prominent golf influencer with over 140k followers on Instagram. She regularly posts about golf and also promotes many golf brands on the platform. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a lengthy comeback story and how she achieved the Ladies European Tour card while crediting her success to an online troll. She wrote:

"WE MADE IT!!! Got this comment last night as I was prepping for the final round. At first I wanted to send back some comment about how he was wrong, he didn’t know anything."

Gregg added:

"This year has been by far the hardest of my career. From playing my entire season on the Epson Tour with my best status as a Pro, to losing my card, to missing earning my card back by only 2 shots."

The golf influencer needed -2 in the last 4 holes and she managed that with great ease, earning her a chance to play on the prestigious Ladies European Tour.