Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown 2025 payout: How much did each team & golfer earn from the $2M purse?

Australia won the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown 2025 defeating the United States at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Korea. The victory earned the Australian team $500,000 from the $2 million prize pool at the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

Minjee Lee and Hannah Green played key roles in the final each winning their singles matches 2 and 1 against Angel Yin and Yealimi Noh. Each of the four Australian players, including Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Stephanie Kyriacou, earned $125,000 for the win.

While Hannah Green secured the winning point, Minjee Lee’s performance over the week was exceptional. She was named the MVP of the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown by a panel including LPGA staff, Hanwha officials and media finishing the event with a 4-0-1 record.

The United States, which entered the week as the top seed, finished second and split $303,600 among the players. The World Team won the consolation match against Japan to secure third place with Charley Hull and Lydia Ko winning their singles matches and Wei-Ling Hsu and Brooke Henderson rounding out the team.

For Australia the title was also a moment of redemption after a tense semifinal against the World Team. The LPGA Tour now moves into its final four events of the season, including two more stops in Asia before concluding in Florida at the CME Group Tour Championship.

What is the full prize distribution of the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown?

Here’s a breakdown of how the $2 million purse was divided among the teams and players at this year’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown:

Stephanie Kyriacou, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Grace Kim of the Australia Team pose with the trophy at the award at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Source: Getty

1. Australia – $500,000 total ($125,000 per player)

Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Stephanie Kyriacou, Grace Kim

2. United States – $303,600 total ($75,900 per player)

Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin

3. World Team – $257,600 total ($64,400 per player)

Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Henderson

4. Japan – $220,800 total ($55,200 per player)

Ayaka Furue, Rio Takeda, Mao Saigo, Miyu Yamashita

5. Sweden – $170,000 total ($42,550 per player)

Madelene Sagström, Ingrid Lindblad, Maja Stark, Linn Grant

6. Korea – $156,400 total ($39,100 per player)

Jin Young Ko, Haeran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Hye-Jin Choi

T-7. Thailand – $135,700 total ($33,925 per player)

Atthaya Thitikul, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jasmine Suwannapura

T-7. China – $135,700 total ($33,925 per player)

Yan Liu, Weiwei Zhang, Ruixin Liu, Ruoning Yin

