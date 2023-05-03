Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown: How to watch, TV schedule, radio coverage, and more

LPGA will now move to San Francisco for the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, which will take place from May 4 to 7 at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

Hanwha LifePlus International Crown is a team match-play event that features some of the best golfers from the top eight countries in the world. This is the first time since 2018 that the tournament is returning to the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Golf Channel has the broadcast rights for the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown. Here is the TV schedule of the event:

Thursday, May 4

Round 1: 6-9 pm EST

Friday, May 5

Round 2: 6-9 pm EST

Saturday, May 6

Round 3: 6-9 pm EST

Sunday, May 7

Round 4: 6-9 pm EST

Fans can also enjoy online streams on various platforms such as golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

Countries where the LPGA has not done a TV deal can enjoy the tournament being broadcast on lpga.com.

2023 Hanwha LifePlus International Crown format and team details

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is going to start soon

32 Players are divided into eight teams from their respective nations. Here is the format:

Four teams each in two groups

Each team will play within the group over the three days in a four-ball format.

The top 2 in the points table from each group will qualify for the Sunday round.

Group 1 leader will play with the No. 2 team of Group 2 and Group 2 winner will play against No. 2 of the first group.

There will be two single matches in the semifinal and one foursome

Here are the eight teams that qualified for the 2023 Hanwha LifePlus International Crown:

United States : Nelly Korda (Ranking: 1), Lilia Vu (4), Lexi Thompson (7), Danielle Kang (16)

: Nelly Korda (Ranking: 1), Lilia Vu (4), Lexi Thompson (7), Danielle Kang (16) South Korea: Jin Young Ko (3), Hyo-Joo Kim (9), In Gee Chun (12), Hye Jin Choi (25)

Jin Young Ko (3), Hyo-Joo Kim (9), In Gee Chun (12), Hye Jin Choi (25) Japan: Nasa Hataoka (15), Ayaka Furue (19), Yuka Saso (35), Hinako Shibuno (39)

Nasa Hataoka (15), Ayaka Furue (19), Yuka Saso (35), Hinako Shibuno (39) Sweden : Maja Stark (30), Madelene Sagstrom (31), Anna Nordqvist (36), Caroline Hedwall (130 – replacing Linn Grant)

: Maja Stark (30), Madelene Sagstrom (31), Anna Nordqvist (36), Caroline Hedwall (130 – replacing Linn Grant) England : Jodi Ewart Shadoff (49), Bronte Law (116), Alice Hewson (178 – replacing Georgia Hall), Liz Young (222 – replacing Charley Hull)

: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (49), Bronte Law (116), Alice Hewson (178 – replacing Georgia Hall), Liz Young (222 – replacing Charley Hull) Thailand: Atthaya Thitikul (5), Patty Tavatanakit (63), Moriya Jutanugarn (80), Ariya Jutanugarn (83)

Atthaya Thitikul (5), Patty Tavatanakit (63), Moriya Jutanugarn (80), Ariya Jutanugarn (83) Australia: Minjee Lee (6), Hannah Green (14), Stephanie Kyriacou (118), Sarah Kemp (161)

Minjee Lee (6), Hannah Green (14), Stephanie Kyriacou (118), Sarah Kemp (161) China: Xiyu Lin (13), Ruoning Yin (21), Yu Liu (125), Ruixin Liu (271)

The tournament has been played three times so far. Here are the past winners:

South Korea (2018)

United States (2016)

Spain (2014).

2023 Hanwha LifePlus International Crown schedule

Thursday, May 4 :

Group A: United States vs. China

Group A: Sweden vs. England

Group B: Korea vs. Australia

Group B: Japan vs. Thailand

Friday, May 5:

Group A: United States vs. England

Group A: Sweden vs. China

Group B: Korea vs. Thailand

Group B: Australia vs. Japan

Saturday, May 6:

Group A: United States vs. Sweden

Group A: England vs. China

Group B: Korea vs. Japan

Group B: Thailand vs. Australia

