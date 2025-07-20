Haotong Li could double his career earnings with a win at The Open 2025

Haotong Li has a decent chance to double his career earnings at the Open Championship 2025. The Chinese golfer is in contention to win the Major this week. He settled in solo second place after the third round and will tee off four strokes behind the third-round leader, Scottie Scheffler, on Sunday.

If he wins the Major, Li could earn $3.1 million in prize money, matching his career earnings. As reported by Golf Digest, he has earned around $3.1 million in the last five years in his career.

Haotong Li turned pro in 2011 and is still looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour. This season on the PGA Tour, he has only played in one event, at the Genesis Scottish Open, but struggled with his game. He played two rounds of 74 and 71 and missed the cut.

However, after the struggle last week, he had an impressive outing this week. At the Open Championship, Haotong Li started the campaign with an opening round of 67, followed by the next round of 67 and then 69 on Saturday. The Open Championship 2025 has a purse of $17 million.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the Major:

Win: $3.1 million

2: $1.759 million

3: $1.128 million

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900

Haotong Li revealed what surprised him the most at The Open Championship

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, July 19, Haotong Li opened up about his game and also revealed what most surprised him about his game this week. He said (via ASP Sports):

"Just very happy to see my pull cut slowly coming back, which last week it didn't happen. Everything kind of pull, didn't cut. (Laughter.) I think that's the most reason."

On DP World Tour, Haotong Li has had a decent season, so far. He won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in February and earned €409,592.05 in prize money and was the runner-up at the Turkish Airlines Open.

He started the season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and settled in T52 place, and then recorded a T22 finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Some of his notable finishes in the DP World Tour this season include T9 at the Porsche Singapore Classic, T4 at the Volvo China Open, and T4 at the Saudi Open.

