Haotong Li could double his career earnings with a win at The Open 2025

Haotong Li has a decent chance to double his career earnings at the Open Championship 2025. The Chinese golfer is in contention to win the Major this week. He settled in solo second place after the third round and will tee off four strokes behind the third-round leader, Scottie Scheffler, on Sunday.
If he wins the Major, Li could earn $3.1 million in prize money, matching his career earnings. As reported by Golf Digest, he has earned around $3.1 million in the last five years in his career.
Haotong Li turned pro in 2011 and is still looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour. This season on the PGA Tour, he has only played in one event, at the Genesis Scottish Open, but struggled with his game. He played two rounds of 74 and 71 and missed the cut.
However, after the struggle last week, he had an impressive outing this week. At the Open Championship, Haotong Li started the campaign with an opening round of 67, followed by the next round of 67 and then 69 on Saturday. The Open Championship 2025 has a purse of $17 million.
Here is the prize money breakdown for the Major:
- Win: $3.1 million
- 2: $1.759 million
- 3: $1.128 million
- 4: $876,000
- 5: $705,000
- 6: $611,000
- 7: $525,000
- 8: $442,500
- 9: $388,000
- 10: $350,600
- 11: $319,200
- 12: $282,800
- 13: $266,000
- 14: $249,000
- 15: $231,000
- 16: $212,700
- 17: $202,400
- 18: $193,000
- 19: $184,900
- 20: $176,200
- 21: $168,000
- 22: $159,600
- 23: $151,000
- 24: $142,600
- 25: $137,800
- 26: $131,800
- 27: $127,000
- 28: $122,600
- 29: $117,300
- 30: $111,200
- 31: $107,600
- 32: $102,100
- 33: $98,500
- 34: $95,700
- 35: $92,400
- 36: $88,700
- 37: $84,600
- 38: $80,300
- 39: $77,400
- 40: $74,900
- 41: $71,800
- 42: $68,300
- 43: $65,200
- 44: $61,500
- 45: $58,000
- 46: $55,000
- 47: $52,800
- 48: $50,700
- 49: $48,400
- 50: $47,200
- 51: $46,200
- 52: $45,400
- 53: $44,700
- 54: $44,000
- 55: $43,300
- 56: $42,700
- 57: $42,300
- 58: $42,000
- 59: $41,700
- 60: $41,400
- 61: $41,200
- 62: $41,000
- 63: $40,800
- 64: $40,600
- 65: $40,300
- 66: $40,000
- 67: $39,700
- 68: $39,400
- 69: $39,100
- 70: $38,900
Haotong Li revealed what surprised him the most at The Open Championship
In the post-round press conference on Saturday, July 19, Haotong Li opened up about his game and also revealed what most surprised him about his game this week. He said (via ASP Sports):
"Just very happy to see my pull cut slowly coming back, which last week it didn't happen. Everything kind of pull, didn't cut. (Laughter.) I think that's the most reason."
On DP World Tour, Haotong Li has had a decent season, so far. He won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in February and earned €409,592.05 in prize money and was the runner-up at the Turkish Airlines Open.
He started the season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and settled in T52 place, and then recorded a T22 finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Some of his notable finishes in the DP World Tour this season include T9 at the Porsche Singapore Classic, T4 at the Volvo China Open, and T4 at the Saudi Open.