Haotong Li ‘looking forward’ to playing for second behind Scottie Scheffler at The Open

Haotong Li is playing remarkably well at The Open Championship, but he is still behind Scottie Scheffler, who holds a whopping four-shot lead over the field. The Chinese golfer also jokingly accepted that he would look to finish runner-up behind World No. 1.
On Saturday, July 19, the four-time DP World Tour champion fired a 2-under 69 in the third round of The Open Championship 2025. Following the third day’s action, he stood at 10-under and was in solo second, four shots off the lead.
During the post-round interview, Haotong Li was asked about his mindset ahead of playing in the final group with Scottie Scheffler.
"I'm actually quite looking forward to it," he said ."Four shots behind, kind of like play for second, especially play with world No. 1. I just try to play my best out there and hopefully make something happen. Yeah, it's going to be exciting. Looking forward to it."
He added that it was a no-lose situation for him against World No. 1.
"Especially from two years ago, swing yips, couldn't even pull the trigger until now. It's a massive step for me," he added.
Li hasn't had a top-10 finish in majors so far, and this will be his best result. He has already claimed a win on the DP World Tour earlier this season and has posted several top-10 finishes.
Haotong Li and Scheffler will tee off on Sunday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m. BST from the first tee.
Haotong Li's performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 3, explored
Here's a look at Haotong Li's hole-by-hole performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 3:
- Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 2, Par 5: 5 (E)
- Hole 3, Par 3: 2 (-1)
- Hole 4, Par 4: 4 (-1)
- Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (-1)
- Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (-1)
- Hole 7, Par 5: 5 (-1)
- Hole 8, Par 4: 4 (-1)
- Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (-1)
- OUT: 35 (-1)
- Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (-2)
- Hole 11, Par 4: 3 (-2)
- Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (-1)
- Hole 13, Par 3: 4 (-2)
- Hole 14, Par 4: 3 (-2)
- Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (-2)
- Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (-3)
- Hole 17, Par 4: 3 (-2)
- Hole 18, Par 4: 5 (-2)
- IN: 34 (-2)
- Total: 69 (-2)