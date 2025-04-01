"Hardest Tiger Woods had ever laughed" - Golf analyst reveals hilarious 'knucklehead' story of 15x major champ's ex-caddie 

Golf analyst Evin Priest recently shared a hilarious story featuring Tiger Woods and his former caddie, Steve Williams. The Kiwi veteran caddie had worked with the legendary golfer for over a decade and had some incredible moments together.

Evin Priest appeared on the latest episode of The Dan of Golf podcast, in which he talked about the partnership of Woods and Williams. During his conversation with host Dan Rapaport, the Australian golf writer shared a story of Tiger Woods' ex-caddie from 2005. Priest said that once Williams had an accident and was warned against swimming or taking a flight by his doctors. However, Steve did both things and when he told the 15-time Major winner about it, the golfer burst into laughter.

Sharing the story about Tiger Woods and Steve Williams, Priest said (at 1:06:44):

"When he (Steve) got to Los Angeles, he went up to Tiger's hotel room and said, "Because of my broken ribs, the doctors ordered me not to fly, and because of the skin graft I had to have on my hand, I wasn't allowed to swim. But I’ve completed those two tasks. I went down to Santa Monica Beach and went for a swim after flying from New Zealand.'"

"He said it was the hardest Tiger had ever laughed. "You are such a knucklehead, Steve," Tiger replied. He seemed to live vicariously through Steve’s kind of adrenaline junkie stories. Steve was a champion car racer, and that was so fun."

Steve Williams started working with Tiger Woods in 1999 and shared a partnership that lasted until 2011. Following their split, the Kiwi caddie went on to work with Australian golfer Adam Scott.

Williams has also served as the caddie for Greg Norman, Jason Day, LPGA Tour pro Danielle Kang, and Raymond Floyd, aside from Woods and Scott.

Tiger Woods' ex-Caddie opens up about the American's heartwarming habit: "It stuck with me, I couldn't believe it"

Tiger Woods' ex-caddie, Steve Williams, appeared on an episode of the No Laying Up podcast alongside golf analyst Evin Priest uploaded on Saturday, March 29. In the segment, the Kiwi shared a beautiful moment he had while working with Woods.

Williams said that the five-time Masters winner had a unique habit of saying thank you to his caddie irrespective of the result of the game he played. Speaking of Woods, Williams said (at 37:48):

"He said it after every round. It stuck with me, I couldn't believe it. No golf pro that I ever caddied for had ever thanked me after every round. Obviously when they do good and whatever, but when they have a real shit round, they can't get away from you quick enough sometimes. He thanked me after every round he played of golf."

Notably, Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Steve Williams and Evin Priest have co-authored a book, Together We Roared, which covered stories of the caddie working with the American golfer. The book is set to be released on April 1, 2025.

