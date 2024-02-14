Harold Varner III announces he's expecting another baby with wife, Amanda

Harold Varner III had a huge announcement to make on Valentine's Day. That being his family would be getting a little bit bigger. He and his wife Amanda are expecting another child. His first son, Liam, is now two years old and is soon going to be big a brother.

Before Varner III crossed over to the LIV Golf Tour, his first son was born, who he refers to as HV4. Some speculate that this prompted his move over to LIV Golf, as there proved to be the opportunity for guaranteed money. According to HVIII, being a provider and father was something that he was going to have to figure out. Now that Liam has a little brother on the way, expected June of 2024, this is great news for the Varner family.

Harold Varner III took to X early Thursday morning to announce the expected arrival of their second child this summer.

Harold Varner III's Life at LIV Golf

Harold Varner III has been part of LIV golf since its inception three years prior. As someone who enjoyed quite a bit of success on the PGA Tour, it was rather shocking to see him switch to LIV Golf so abruptly. But, life has treated HVIII pretty well being on the LIV Tour.

Varner III signed a guaranteed $15 Million contract with LIV, and he is now part of the "4 Aces" team. It includes team captain Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed.

Success has found Harold Varner in his early career with LIV, snagging a victory in 2023 at the LIV Golf DC event. He shot a 4-under 68 to win by one shot over Branden Grace.

The LIV Tour will be having their next event in Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club beginning March 01, 2024. Harold Varner III will be looking to capitalize off of the strong round he put together at Las Vegas Country Club. Which saw him card a 7-under 63. A major improvement from the week prior where he finished dead last at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

According to Associated Press, Harold Varner III attributed his low scoring round to not taking penalty drops when he would hit wayward tee shots.

Having a baby on the way could add some extra pressure to Varner III, which could potentially effect his performance between the ropes. It will be interesting to see how Varner III balances work and life with major changes coming to his family.