Harold Varner III says it’s harder to win a $4,000,000 LIV Golf event than the PGA Tour - “I play for money”

Harold Varner III is loving his time at LIV Golf. The 32-year-old American golfer on Friday stated that it is harder to win at LIV, as compared to the PGA Tour. Varner said that the Saudi-backed series was more competitive.

Varner was speaking in an interview, when he praised the Saudi-backed circuit. Replying to a query on what the “biggest misconception about LIV” was, the golfer said that people don’t realize how serious the circuit is. In a rather honest revelation, the LIV Golf DC event champion said that he “plays for money” and it was harder to win the $4,000,000 LIV events. He stated that the series was giving out “life-changing money” in prizes.

Speaking in an interview with Golfweek, Harold Varner III said:

“That LIV’s not serious. I think it’s harder to win $4 million than it is to win a PGA Tour event. When you get in contention out here, it’s like, (expletive), that’s life-changing money. And I play for money.”

Varner went on to state that his life has changed ever since moving to the Saudi-backed circuit.

He added:

“Hell yeah. People that tell you money doesn’t change you are (expletive) stupid. I get to help a lot of people, get to do what I want to do when I want to do it, that’s why people work, it’s a (expletive) job.”

Harold Varner III at LIV Golf Greenbrier (Image via Getty)

Harold Varner III has no plans to return to the PGA Tour from LIV

It is pertinent to note that Harold Varner III joined LIV Golf in February 2022. Having completed one year on the tour, the 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner said that “it’s been amazing.” However, the golfer, like many others, doesn’t seem too keen on the PGA Tour-PIF merger. Commenting on the same, Varner noted that he ‘doesn’t care’ about it.

Replying to a query on what he makes of his first full year with LIV, the golfer said:

“It’s been awesome. I think there’s more people. Obviously with the merger, I think it’s easing some minds and hearts I think. It’s pretty crazy. So my thing has been, I still like playing golf. I want to be good at golf. So I don’t worry about too much else.”

Interestingly, Varner went on to state that he might not move back to the PGA Tour ever. Noting that there are still a couple of tournaments he wants to play, the 32-year-old golfer said that he loves the team format events on LIV and was not planning to switch sides again.