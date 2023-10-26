“Harold Varner made $10M+?!?! Golfing?!” - LIV Golf numbers shocks fans as most golfers surpass $10,000,000 in earnings for 2023 

LIV Golf players make a lot of money even if they're not particularly great, and Harold Varner may be the prime example of that. The golfer wasn't the most prominent or successful golfer on the tour before defecting, but he still ended up making a lot of money.

In fact, he was one of the richest golfers in the world this year regardless of the tour. He came in 15th among golfers earning money, and the sum reported didn't even account for the contract, sponsors, and more.

Given that LIV offers nice signing bonuses, it's reasonable to say that the amount Varner took home was even higher. Nonetheless, here are the top earning golfers this year:

Talor Gooch -- $36.2 million Viktor Hovland -- $33.5 million Scottie Scheffler -- $26.0 million Brooks Koepka -- $22.7 million Jon Rahm -- $21.2 million Rory McIlroy -- $20.3 million Cameron Smith -- $19.8 million Wyndham Clark -- $17.8 million Bryson DeChambeau -- $15.7 million Xander Schauffele -- $14.9 million Max Homa -- $13.6 million Patrick Cantlay -- $13.4 million Brian Harman -- $11.4 million Keegan Bradley -- $11.1 million Harold Varner III -- $10.1 million

Harold Varner had a nice year financially speaking

Varner didn't really do a whole lot of winning at LIV, but clearly it didn't matter all that much. He made more than a lot of players, including PGA Tour stars. In fact, he out-earned players like Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and more.

Fans stunned by shocking Harold Varner LIV Golf earnings

The report of the earnings has fans in disbelief. Many were left wondering on X (formerly Twitter) how these numbers could be real, with a special mention saved for Harold Varner III.

Another couldn't help but laugh and call the amount Varner made "comical." They also added that it's good for him that he signed on, because he'd never make that on the PGA Tour.

A lot of these names make sense. Talor Gooch won the points title at LIV. Brooks Koepka won a Major. Cameron Smith is one of the best golfers in the world. Varner's name is just a big surprise to many.

Another pointed out the fact that the signing bonuses aren't reflected, or this list would have others like Dustin Johnson and perhaps even Phil Mickelson.

Another user is just thrilled to see that LIV, which promised a financial boost to come to the rebel tour, is clearly paying that off and doing what they said they would.

One fan believes this is justification for Gooch and others who were criticized for taking the money.

Another fan laughed at the idea that Gooch couldn't play well. Arguably, he can do well enough to be the top earner in the entire sport.

It has never been a secret that the money was in LIV Golf. This evidence only proves the matter and illustrates just how much money they can truly earn. That's especially true with Harold Varner, who made a surprising amount in 2023.