Harry Hall reveals not getting fitted for Ryder Cup uniform despite being in contention

Harry Hall opened up about the Ryder Cup in a post-round press conference of the 2025 BMW Championship. The English golfer has had some impressive finishes this season on the PGA Tour, but he struggled to automatically qualify for the biennial tournament.

Ad

Hall is ranked 19th in the standings, and only the top 6 would automatically qualify for the team, while the remaining six would be picked by the team captain. The Europe team's automatic qualification will be out after the Betfred British Masters, which will have its finale on August 24.

This week, Harry Hall is having a good outing at the BMW Championship, and after the second round, he was tied for eighth place. In the post-round press conference on Friday, he was asked if he had gotten through the fitting for the team uniform. To which he replied

Ad

Trending

"No, I haven't."

Getting the fit for the uniform is the standard practice for the players who are on the radar to at least make it to the team. Harry Hall further opened up about what it would mean for him to make it to the Ryder Cup. He said:

"It would be massive. I remember growing up, and Phil Rowe, my assistant coach in college, and he was like my idol growing up, he played in the Walker Cup in '99. We have his bag in the clubhouse. People always used to say, H, are you going to put a Walker Cup bag up there one day, and I always said, a Ryder Cup one."

Ad

In the Europe team Ryder Cup standings, Rory McIlroy topped the list, followed by Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sepp Straka.

A look into Harry Hall's performance in 2025

Here is a quick recap of Harry Hall's performance in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry: T8 (68, 65, 66, 70)

Sony Open in Hawaii: T10 (64, 70, 65, 69)

The American Express: T21 (66, 68, 69, 70)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T58 (71, 71, 70, 71)

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut (69, 72)

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T34 (64, 72, 67, 72)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed Cut (70, 68)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (75, 70)

Valspar Championship: T54 (69, 70, 74, 73)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (68, 67, 70, 65)

Valero Texas Open: T26 (70, 69, 74, 74)

Corales Puntacana Championship: T49 (68, 67, 75, 76)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T33 (69, 68, 68, 67)

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: T20 (69, 69, 68, 68)

PGA Championship: T19 (69, 72, 71, 70)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6 (68, 67, 70, 68)

RBC Canadian Open: T24 (66, 70, 67, 66)

Travelers Championship: T9 (69, 68, 69, 65)

Rocket Classic: T13 (66, 67, 68, 69)

Genesis Scottish Open: T17 (67, 64, 74, 69)

The Open: T28 (73, 67, 68, 71)

Wyndham Championship: T15 (66, 69, 69, 65)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22 (64, 72, 69, 69)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More