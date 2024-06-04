Harry Higgs set for US Open debut at Pinehurst after winning a playoff on golf's longest day

On Monday, June 3, Harry Higgs became one of 44 players to qualify for the US Open via US Open Final Qualifying. He will make his debut at the season's third Major next week in Pinehurst.

The US Open Final Qualifying, golf's longest day, took place on Monday across 10 countries in the United States and Canada. Harry Higgs entered the field at Duke University Golf Club of Durham, North Carolina, to secure a berth for the US Open 2024. The road wasn't easy, as 83 other players were also fighting for just seven spots.

Higgs fired 70 in the first round and followed with a 67 to tie at 7-under after regular holes. Now things became interesting as he was up against Spencer Oxendine, Matt McCarty, Rhein Gibson, Ryan Gerard, and Carter Jenkins in a 2-for-7 playoff. The clutch birdie on the second playoff hole earned him the final spot at Pinehurst.

Following the US Open qualifying, Higgs spoke to Golf Channel and reflected on the day.

"I'm elated but the biggest one is just pure exhaustion," he said. "Obviously, I think somebody calling this the longest day and golf and to go 38 of them was a lot so yet exhausted but super excited for what's to come my guess."

Higgs has been in great form in the last few weeks, having won back-to-back on the Korn Ferry Tour and now having secured a berth at Pinehurst. He added that despite the success, some dark moments led to self-doubt, but he was successful in keeping them away.

"I just focused on the work," he continued. "I just kept working and doing the things that I thought I needed to do to get better and it's nice to obviously get some results but I feel like I'm on the right track."

Has Harry Higgs played at a Major championship before?

Although Harry Higgs will make his US Open debut next week, he has experience competing at Major championships. He has played in three Majors and has made the cut twice.

Higgs made his Major debut at the 2021 PGA Championship and immediately impressed everyone with a T4 finish. This was the only Major he played that season. The following year, he competed at the Masters Tournament and tied for fourteenth.

Harry Higgs then again competed at the PGA Championship but failed to repeat the previous year's performance and missed the cut.