Has anyone ever hit 2 hole-in-ones in a row at PGA Tour? All you need to know

Making a hole-in-one is no easy feat, given it requires both skill and luck. The odds of a professional player making an ace are 1 in 3,000, while for an average player, it's 1 out of 12,000. To make two hole-in-ones, one would need a significant amount of luck.

The simple answer to whether any player has made two consecutive aces on the PGA Tour is no. Even making two aces in a single round has been rare, with only three such incidents recorded on the PGA Tour.

However, the rare feat of successive aces was achieved once on the British PGA circuit. It occurred at the Martini International in 1971, a year before the European Tour came into existence.

The Martini International was a prestigious event for British and European professionals. John Hudson, a 25-year-old golfer at the time, etched his name into the history books by making aces on the par 3 12th and 14th holes at the Royal Norwich Golf Club in Norwich, England.

Hudson had shot a 72 in the first round and was not having a great second round either. By the time he reached the 12th hole, he was 4-over for the tournament with a six on the 10th hole.

However, his four-iron shot on the 12th hole covered 195 yards and found the pin for a hole-in-one. On the next hole, he once again struck an incredible shot off the tee, sending the ball 311 yards for another ace.

Hudson completed the round with another 72 and tied for ninth in the tournament. Since his achievement, no player has replicated the feat in any professional tournament.

How many players have made two hole-in-ones in a single round on the PGA Tour?

Speaking of two aces in the same round on the PGA Tour, only three players have achieved the feat so far.

Bill Whedon was the first player to do so when he made two aces in the first round of the 1955 Insurance City Open. He aced the fifth and ninth holes to achieve a double.

Fifty-one years later, Yusaku Miyazato joined Whedon by making two hole-in-ones at the 2006 Reno-Tahoe Open. He aced the seventh and 12th holes at the Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nevada, during the second round.

Brian Harman became the latest player to add his name to this rare list when he achieved double aces during the final round of the 2015 Barclays. He aced the third and 14th holes on Sunday.