Has Brooks Koepka won the Masters in the past? Golfer's record explored

Brooks Koepka has been one of the most prolific golfers in the major championships in the current era, but he has yet to win the Masters. Koepka has appeared eight times at Augusta National but hasn't been able to cross the final hurdle despite two runner-up finishes.

In his eight starts at the Masters, Koepka has made six cuts, including three in the top ten. All three top tens have come in the past five appearances here, while he missed the cut in 2021 and 2022.

Koepka's first runner-up finish at Augusta National came in 2019, when he fell one stroke short of the playoff against Tiger Woods after holding a 36-hole lead at one point. He was tied alongside Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson.

Last year, Koepka once again had the opportunity to finally win the green jacket, but his errors in the final two rounds cost him the title. He fired a low 65 in the opening round to take a joint first-round two-stroke lead. The following day, he carded a 67 to take a solo two-shot lead halfway through the tournament. His 12-under-par score was the third-best aggregate in the history of the Masters.

However, Koepka's form declined in the next rounds, and he shot 1-over 73 on Saturday but still held a two-stroke lead. But in the final round, he posted a 3-over 75 that included six bogeys compared to just two birdies. Jon Rahm, on the other hand, shot a low 69 to edge him out and win the second major championship of his career.

This year, too, the 33-year-old golfer will enter Augusta as one of the favorites to win the green jacket. When it comes to majors, one can never count him out. Speaking of his performance in majors, since 2019, he has ten top-seven finishes, including two wins.

Overall, Brooks Koepka has won five major championships in his career and is only behind Tiger Woods (15) and Phil Mickelson (6). He has won the PGA Championship three times (2018, 2019, 2023) and the US Open twice (2017 and 2018). Besides, he has registered a top-four finish in all four majors.

How has Brooks Koepka performed at the Masters over the years? Past results explored

Brooks Koepka hugs Jon Rahm during the Masters 2023 Final Round

Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's past results at the Masters:

2015: T33

2016: T21

2017: T11

2019: T2

2020: T7

2021: CUT

2022: CUT

2023: T2