Has Bryson DeChambeau ever won the Masters? Past record explored

Bryson DeChambeau is yet to win the Masters throughout his career. The LIV Golfer has two major wins to his name, both of them coming at the US Open, in 2020 and 2024.

The 31-year-old made his debut at the Augusta National in 2016 as an amateur, and tied for 21st. DeChambeau was Low Amateur in that year's tournament and thus, won the Silver Cup. However, following his debut, he failed to make any noticeable impact on the leaderboard. From 2018 to 2021, Bryson DeChambeau failed to register a top-25 finish, and his finishes ranged from T29 to T46.

In 2020, DeChambeau said that the Augusta National was a par-67 course for him. He said (via GolfWRX):

"I'm looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par fives in two, no problem."

He tied for 34th at the tournament. Last year, he clarified that calling Augusta National a "67-par" was a "mistake" and he "messed up." DeChambeau missed the cut in 2022 and 2023. His best performance came last year. He was atop of the leaderboard for the first two rounds, and eventually tied for sixth, marking his first top-10 finish at the tournament.

In a recent press conference, he was asked if his T6 finish last year, after previous performances at the Masters, revealed something he could use. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think every year that you go to Augusta and the Masters, you're learning more and more, and that place is a special place that requires a lot of patience because you're not going to get it all the time your first time around, second, third, fourth. It takes time to understand the nuances of that place. It's a very tricky, intricate place, and that's why I think it's just an accumulation of a lot of factors coming into play."

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's finishes at The Masters:

2016 : T21 (293, +5)

: T21 (293, +5) 2018 : T38 (291, +3)

: T38 (291, +3) 2019 : T29 (284, -4)

: T29 (284, -4) 2020 : T34 (286, -2)

: T34 (286, -2) 2021 : T46 (293, +5)

: T46 (293, +5) 2022 : Missed Cut (156, +12)

: Missed Cut (156, +12) 2023 : Missed Cut (148, +4)

: Missed Cut (148, +4) 2024: T6 (286, -2)

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his preparation ahead of the Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau will be making his ninth appearance at the Masters this year. In a recent press conference, he said that having "time off" before big tournaments benefits his preparation and mindset.

"I think that everybody has their own prep work that they do. For me personally, I like having time off, getting ready for these events, focusing on them, and getting my game good into a good place, getting a strategy and game plan set up," he added. (via ASAP Sports)

At LIV Golf Singapore, he had said that he was testing a new golf ball. He also said that he practiced at Augusta earlier in January.

