Has a debutant won the US Open Major? Exploring records and more amid Ludvig Aberg’s stunning start

Ludvig Aberg's score of 4 under 66 was his dream debut for the US Open. He sits near the top of the leaderboard after navigating a tough Pinehurst Course #2.

Aberg has made quite the impact on the golf world ever since he joined the PGA Tour. Most recently, he finished second at the 2024 Masters and looks optimistic this weekend.

Winning a Major tournament during a debut is no small feat, and at the US Open, it hasn't been done in over 100 years. Only five golfers have achieved this. The first was Horace Rawlins in 1895, and the most recent was Francis Ouimet in 1913.

Trending

Golfers who won the US Open in their debut

#1 Horace Rawlins - 1895

English pro golfer Horace Rawlins won only one major during his career at the 1895 edition of the US Open. The year also marked the debut of the US Open as an event, making it Rawlins' first appearance and first Major championship win.

#2 Fred Herd - 1898

Fred Herd was a Scottish professional golfer who only played in the US Open for four years. He won the very first one that he participated in, with a six-shot lead. He beat Alex Smith to take home $150, the winner's prize money amount during the 1898 edition.

#3 Harry Vardon - 1900

Harry Vardon won an impressive 49 professional tournaments, out of which seven were Major championships. He played the event for the first time in 1900 and went on to win it by two strokes over J.H Taylor.

However, more impressive than his US Open debut win is his record of six wins at the Open Championship. He won the tournament in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914, a record that remains unbroken to this day.

#4 George Sargent - 1909

English professional George Sargent spent time learning under Harry Vardon during the early days of his career. He played his first ever Major championship in 1901 and continued playing on and off until 1956.

During this time, he won his first and only Major when he made his debut at the US Open in 1909.

#5 Francis Ouimet - 1913

Francis Ouimet was the last golfer to win the tournament during his debut. The American pro golfer won the event after beating Harry Vardon in a playoff in 1913.