Has Jhonattan Vegas won a major championship? Past record explored

Jhonattan Vegas never won a major tournament, and his last closest finish came at the 2016 PGA Championship with a T22. His last major appearance was at the Masters Tournament in 2025, where he failed to make the cut line.

Vegas has only four PGA Tour victories as of now, including the 2011 Bob Hope Classic, the 2016 RBC Canadian Open, the 2017 RBC Canadian Open, and the 2024 3M Open after scoring 27-under, 12-under, 21-under, and 17-under, respectively.

Jhonattan is playing at the PGA Championship and sits atop the leaderboard with 8-under. He shot 64 with nine birdies in total and 70 in the second round of the tournament with four birdies. Following the event, he joined a press conference and described his second-round playing experience. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“Solid round today, a little bit up and down. I would say more than I would have liked. I feel like finishing so late yesterday, not getting a great sleep, and having to come back early kind of put me not in the best mood all day. Like I said, it was tough coming back.”

Vegas will play the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

Jhonattan Vegas and others' tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship?

Jhonattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon will tee off at 2:45 pm on the first tee. Before them, Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim will play at 2:35 pm. The first group of players is Max Greyserman and Sam Burns at 8:15 pm.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele paired with Rory McIlroy at 8:25 am. Here's the list of tee times for the third round of the OI PGA Championship (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:15 a.m. → Max Greyserman and Sam Burns

8:25 a.m. → Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

8:35 a.m. → Michael Kim and Chris Kirk

8:45 a.m. → David Puig and Bud Cauley

8:55 a.m. → Elvis Smylie and Kevin Yu

9:05 a.m. → Sergio Garcia and Brian Harman

9:15 a.m. → Justin Lower and Tom Kim

9:25 a.m. → Thorbjørn Olesen and Maverick McNealy

9:35 a.m. → Stephan Jaeger and Rasmus Højgaard

9:45 a.m. → Nico Echavarria and Harris English

9:55 a.m. → Brian Campbell and Taylor Moore

10:15 a.m. → Cameron Young and Daniel Berger

10:25 a.m. → Byeong Hun An and Collin Morikawa

10:35 a.m. → Harry Hall and Austin Eckroat

10:45 a.m. → Corey Conners and Nicolai Højgaard

10:55 a.m. → Beau Hossler and Luke Donald

11:05 a.m. → Matt Wallace and Tom McKibbin

11:15 a.m. → Wyndham Clark and Rafael Campos

11:25 a.m. → Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton

11:35 a.m. → Marco Penge and Lucas Glover

11:45 a.m. → Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley

11:55 a.m. → Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood

12:15 p.m. → Adam Scott and Joe Highsmith

12:25 p.m. → Eric Cole, and Cam Davis

12:35 p.m. → Tony Finau and Ben Griffin

12:45 p.m. → Alex Noren, and Ryo Hisatsune

12:55 p.m. → Richard Bland and Davis Riley

1:05 p.m. → Taylor Pendrith and Bryson DeChambeau

1:15 p.m. → J.J. Spaun and Aaron Rai

1:25 p.m. → Ryan Gerard and Garrick Higgo

1:35 p.m. → Sam Stevens and Denny McCarthy

1:45 p.m. → J.T. Poston and Robert MacIntyre

2:05 p.m. → Ryan Fox and Alex Smalley

2:15 p.m. → Michael Thorbjornsen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:25 p.m. → Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler

2:35 p.m. → Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim

2:45 p.m. → Jhonattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon

