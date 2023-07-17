Has Linn Grant’s boyfriend Pontus Samuelson ever caddied for her? All you need to know

Linn Grant, the 2023 Dana Open champion, has been in a long-term relationship with partner Pontus Samuelson, who is also a rising golfer. The couple has been together for four years and is still going strong. They reportedly began dating in high school.

Grant and Pontus have been playing golf since they were kids. Interestingly, they only not share a strong bond off the course, but also possess a strong chemistry on the greens.

Linn Grant's partner Samuelson has joined her on the golf course numerous times, the most recent being in March earlier this year in March in South Korea.

Apparently, it was the last tournament in which her boyfriend served as her caddie and after that, he has been focusing on his golfing career.

Speaking of her boyfriend, Grant said as quoted by Tellyreport:

"It's a bit of a mixed feeling. Boring of course and not being able to travel together every week and experience everything together. At the same time, it feels fun to take a new step and start working with someone who is already a professional caddie."

Linn Grant won the 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika and posed with her boyfriend.

The couple has been open about their love, as evidenced by their social media profiles. Linn Grant frequently posts pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram, despite the fact that Pontus Samuelson's Instagram account is private.

Who is Pontus Samuelson?

Pontus Samuelson is a Swedish amateur golfer. He competes in college tournaments and has won one event.

Linn Grant's boyfriend has the best career ranking of 1585th and has competed in 11 tournaments.

In 2023, Samuelson has not participated in a single event. He won the SAC Championship in 2022 and finished third in the NACC South-South East Regional in 2022.

Pontus Samuelson has competed in the following collegiate events:

2022 NCAA DII Championship - Stroke

Result: 41

2022 NCAA South - SouthEast Regional

Result: 3

2022 SAC Championship

Result: 1

2022 Argonaut Invitational

Result: 7

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay

Result: 59

2022 Southeastern Collegiate

Result: 4

2022 Men's Spring Kickoff

Result: 64

2021Southern Tide Intercollegiate

Result: 30

2021 Queens Invitational

Result: 33

2021 Camden Collegiate

Result: 38

2021 The Kiawah Island Invitational

Result: 40

Linn Grant's career

Linn Grant has been enjoying a successful golfing career. She turned pro in 2021 and has since won 11 professional events. However, she is still seeking her first major victory.

Grant has won five events playing on the Ladies European Tour and one on the LPGA Tour. She participated only in six events on LPGA Tour in 2022 due to her COVID-19 vaccination status.

She did not compete in season-ending events last year and even missed the CME Group Tour Champions even after qualifying for the tournament.

Grant has played in eight LPGA Tour so far in 2023 and even competed at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and US Women's Open.