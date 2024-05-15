Has a LIV golfer ever won a PGA event? Performances explored

The PGA Championship is set to begin in a day, and this year, sixteen LIV Golf-associated players will compete at Valhalla Golf Club. This marks the second consecutive year in which we will witness the playing field divided between LIV Golf and PGA Tour professionals.

Since joining the PIF-sponsored league, only one player has won a PGA event. Brooks Koepka claimed the PGA Championship last year, beating Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by a one-stroke margin. While this was his first major win as a LIV Golf member, it marked his third PGA Championship win and fifth major overall.

Regarding other players, LIV boasts several names who have previously won on the PGA Tour or claimed PGA events before joining the Saudi-backed circuit. While the likes of Dustin Johnson (24), Bubba Watson (12), Jon Rahm (11), Patrick Reed (9), and Bryson DeChambeau (8) have won multiple titles on the PGA Tour, including major championships, they haven't won a PGA event yet.

Below is a closer look at the LIV-associated players who have registered a win in PGA events.

LIV Golf players with the most PGA event wins

1) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Championship and has also won the event in 2018 and 2019. He became the first player to defend his title here since Tiger Woods in 2007.

Overall, he has nine wins on the PGA Tour, including five majors.

2) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson during the LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore

Phil Mickelson is the two-time champion at the PGA Championship. He first won the title in 2005 and then triumphed again in 2021, becoming the oldest major champion.

Overall, Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour titles, including six major championships. He is joint eighth on the list of all-time winners on the tour.

3) Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer during the LIV Adelaide: Day 1

Martin Kaymer is the third and last player from LIV to have won a PGA event. He won the 2011 PGA Championship, defeating Bubba Watson in a playoff.

Kaymer has three wins on the PGA Tour, which includes two major championships. Besides, he also has eight wins on the European Tour.