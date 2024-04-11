Has the Masters ever finished on a Monday? Occasions explored

The Masters 2024 is set to have a delayed start due to the inclement weather. On Thursday, Augusta National announced that first round on Thursday, Apr. 11, will not begin at 8 am ET. The officials further announced that the players will not tee off before 9 am ET.

Although the weather at Augusta is expected to be favorable for the next three days, a further hindrance by rain may result in Masters 2024 heading for a Monday finish. However, in this case, it will not be the first time such a thing has happened.

In 90 years of history of the tournament, the Augusta National has witnessed the Masters concluding on Monday five times. Here's a look at the five times the major faced Monday finish.

Five times the Masters witnessed a Monday finish

1936

The first time the tournament was pushed to Monday was in 1936. Firstly, the opening round on Thursday was delayed due to rain, and the final two rounds on Sunday were also postponed to Monday due to showers.

Eventually, Horton Smith aggregated a 3-under to beat Harry Cooper by one stroke to win the green jacket for the second time in his career.

1938

The fifth Masters Tournament faced a delay in start for the two days due to rainfall. The first round couldn't start until Saturday, and two rounds were played on Sunday. Following the final round on Monday, Henry Picard aggregated at 3-under to win the event by two stories.

1961

The next Monday finish didn't happen for 23 years until 1961 Sunday's final round was suspended due to heavy rains and flooding of several greens. As a result, the scores were erased despite a few players completing their rounds.

The entire round was played on the following day as Gary Player became the first champion outside the US to win the green jacket.

1973

The heavy rain on Saturday impacted the third round resulting in the suspension of the play. Although few pairs had played their rounds, the entire round was replayed on Sunday morning from split tees.

The final round was played on Monday where Tommy Aaron fired a 68 to aggregate at 5-under and win the Masters by one stroke.

1983

This was the last instance when the Masters final round was postponed for a Monday finish. Augusta experienced torrential rainfall on Friday resulting in the whole round getting postponed to Saturday.

The second round was played on Saturday in split tees, but six payers were unable to complete their round until Sunday morning. Eventually, the Masters final round went to Monday, and Seve Ballesteros won his second green jacket by four strokes.