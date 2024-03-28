Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the Masters? Past record explored

Scottie Scheffler is entering the Masters tournament this year as the favorite. The World No. 1 had an unbelievable trajectory over the past few weeks, with back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

On April 11, Scottie Scheffler will be on the Augusta National Golf Course in hopes of winning the first major of the year. Scheffler has won the Masters once in the past in 2022, which is also his only major win on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler has been playing in the Masters since 2020, and has never finished outside of the top 20. Following is Scottie Scheffler's record at the Augusta Masters:

2020: 19th

2021: 18th

2022: WIN

2023: T10

Scottie Scheffler will be facing quite the competition from Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka and more.

Scheffler recently became the only golfer to win the Players Championship back to back. He will be eyeing his third straight win at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

All golfers that have qualified for the 2024 Masters ft. Scottie Scheffler

There are only two weeks and two tournaments left for golfers to qualify for the 2024 Masters. Most golfers have, however, secured their spot at the Masters this year, including Scheffler and even Tiger Woods.

Ludvig Aberg Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Fred Couples Cameron Davis Jason Day Santiago de la Fuente Bryson DeChambeau Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin Stewart Hagestad Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Nicolai Hojgaard Max Homa Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kurt Kitayama Jake Knapp Brooks Koepka Christo Lamprecht Min Woo Lee Luke List Shane Lowry Peter Malnati Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Grayson Murray Joaquin Niemann Jose Maria Olazabal Thorbjorn Olesen Matthieu Pavon JT Poston Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Neal Shipley Vijay Singh Cameron Smith Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Jasper Stubbs Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

An Byeong-Hun will be eyeing the final few spots in the Masters field. The Masters will take place at the Augusta National Golf course from April 11 to 14.