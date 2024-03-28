Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the Masters? Past record explored

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Mar 28, 2024 22:49 GMT
The Masters - Round One
Scottie Scheffler at the Masters (Image via Getty0

Scottie Scheffler is entering the Masters tournament this year as the favorite. The World No. 1 had an unbelievable trajectory over the past few weeks, with back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

On April 11, Scottie Scheffler will be on the Augusta National Golf Course in hopes of winning the first major of the year. Scheffler has won the Masters once in the past in 2022, which is also his only major win on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler has been playing in the Masters since 2020, and has never finished outside of the top 20. Following is Scottie Scheffler's record at the Augusta Masters:

  • 2020: 19th
  • 2021: 18th
  • 2022: WIN
  • 2023: T10

Scottie Scheffler will be facing quite the competition from Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka and more.

Scheffler recently became the only golfer to win the Players Championship back to back. He will be eyeing his third straight win at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

All golfers that have qualified for the 2024 Masters ft. Scottie Scheffler

There are only two weeks and two tournaments left for golfers to qualify for the 2024 Masters. Most golfers have, however, secured their spot at the Masters this year, including Scheffler and even Tiger Woods.

  1. Ludvig Aberg
  2. Keegan Bradley
  3. Sam Burns
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Eric Cole
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Fred Couples
  9. Cameron Davis
  10. Jason Day
  11. Santiago de la Fuente
  12. Bryson DeChambeau
  13. Nick Dunlap
  14. Austin Eckroat
  15. Harris English
  16. Tony Finau
  17. Matt Fitzpatrick
  18. Rickie Fowler
  19. Ryan Fox
  20. Sergio Garcia
  21. Lucas Glover
  22. Emiliano Grillo
  23. Adam Hadwin
  24. Stewart Hagestad
  25. Brian Harman
  26. Tyrrell Hatton
  27. Russell Henley
  28. Ryo Hisatsune
  29. Lee Hodges
  30. Nicolai Hojgaard
  31. Max Homa
  32. Viktor Hovland
  33. Sungjae Im
  34. Dustin Johnson
  35. Zach Johnson
  36. Si Woo Kim
  37. Tom Kim
  38. Chris Kirk
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Jake Knapp
  41. Brooks Koepka
  42. Christo Lamprecht
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Luke List
  45. Shane Lowry
  46. Peter Malnati
  47. Hideki Matsuyama
  48. Denny McCarthy
  49. Rory McIlroy
  50. Adrian Meronk
  51. Phil Mickelson
  52. Taylor Moore
  53. Collin Morikawa
  54. Grayson Murray
  55. Joaquin Niemann
  56. Jose Maria Olazabal
  57. Thorbjorn Olesen
  58. Matthieu Pavon
  59. JT Poston
  60. Jon Rahm
  61. Patrick Reed
  62. Justin Rose
  63. Xander Schauffele
  64. Scottie Scheffler
  65. Adam Schenk
  66. Charl Schwartzel
  67. Adam Scott
  68. Neal Shipley
  69. Vijay Singh
  70. Cameron Smith
  71. Jordan Spieth
  72. Sepp Straka
  73. Jasper Stubbs
  74. Nick Taylor
  75. Sahith Theegala
  76. Justin Thomas
  77. Erik van Rooyen
  78. Camilo Villegas
  79. Bubba Watson
  80. Mike Weir
  81. Danny Willett
  82. Gary Woodland
  83. Tiger Woods
  84. Cameron Young
  85. Will Zalatoris

An Byeong-Hun will be eyeing the final few spots in the Masters field. The Masters will take place at the Augusta National Golf course from April 11 to 14.

