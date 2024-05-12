Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the PGA Championship? Exploring the World No. 1's win record

Scottie Scheffler is heading into the PGA Championship week as one of the favorites to win. Having picked up four wins in his last five tournaments including a Major win, Scheffler hopes to carry forward the momentum to take victory at the second Major of the year as well.

Scheffler has won two Majors, both of them coming at the Masters. He won the Masters in 2022 and then in 2024.

Scheffler has been playing the PGA Championship since 2020, but he has yet to win the event. Scheffler came close to winning the PGA Championship in 2023, when he finished second to Brooks Koepka.

The current World No. 1 began his PGA Championship campaign in 2020 with a T4 finish. He followed that up with a T8 finish in 2021, but failed to make the cut in 2022. After a T2 finish in 2023, Scheffler will be looking to seal the deal this year and win his third Major.

Ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler has taken a break from tournaments in order to rest up. He last played at the RBC Heritage from April 18 to 22, and took the win by a margin of three strokes.

Scottie Scheffler became only the 3rd golfer to have PGA Tour win the week after Masters victory

Scottie Scheffler followed up his win at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage the very next week. He became only the third golfer after Bernhard Langer and Gary Player to do so in history.

With another victory in the bag, Scheffler spoke about the mental and physical upkeep required to be consistent on the PGA Tour.

“Coming off the high last week to going into here, not really with a ton of energy, not really with a ton of prep work. I think it’s underrated how difficult it is to do the stuff that Tiger was doing, and win like every single week. It takes a lot out of you emotionally and physically, especially major championships," Scheffler said via NBC Sports.

Going into the PGA Championship, Scheffler will have to hold off the likes of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who are also in search for Major wins this year.