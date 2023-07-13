Has Tiger Woods ever won the Scottish Open? Past champions explored

Tiger Woods has built an astounding collection of victories during his storied career as one of the most iconic players in golf history. However, the answer to whether Tiger Woods has ever won the Scottish Open, a renowned event on the golfing calendar, is a resounding no. While the golf icon has won 15 major events, including repeated triumphs at The Masters, The US Open, and The Open Championship, he has yet to win the Scottish Open.
Let's look back at Wood's previous accomplishments as well as prior champions at the Scottish Open to learn more about the tournament's rich history, and to highlight Woods' absence from the winner's circle.
Major championships won by Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, with a reputation for remarkable skill, dominance, and several major tournament triumphs. Woods has had extraordinary success during his career, winning an impressive number of championships.
Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships in total. Among these achievements, he has won the coveted green jacket at the Master's Tournament five times, cementing his place as one of the most successful golfers at Augusta National. He won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.
When it comes to the PGA Championship, Woods has won the event four times. He won in 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007, demonstrating his mastery of varied courses and conditions. His PGA Championship performances have cemented his status as a formidable challenger in major tournaments.
Tiger Woods has won the United States Open three times. He won this important title three times: in 2000, 2002, and 2008. These triumphs demonstrated his ability to excel on difficult courses, navigate adverse conditions, and emerge as the tournament's dominant force.
Winners of the Scottish Open from 1972 to 2023
- 2023: To be determined
- 2022: Xander Schauffele (United States)
- 2021: Min Woo Lee (Australia)
- 2020: Aaron Rai (England)
- 2019: Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
- 2018: Brandon Stone (South Africa)
- 2017: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain)
- 2016: Alex Norén (Sweden)
- 2015: Rickie Fowler (United States)
- 2014: Justin Rose (England)
- 2013: Phil Mickelson (United States)
- 2012: Jeev Milkha Singh (India)
- 2011: Luke Donald (England)
- 2010: Edoardo Molinari (Italy)
- 2009: Martin Kaymer (Germany)
- 2008: Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)
- 2007: Grégory Havret (France)
- 2006: Johan Edfors (Sweden)
- 2005: Tim Clark (South Africa)
- 2004: Thomas Levet (France)
- 2003: Ernie Els (South Africa)
- 2002: Eduardo Romero (Argentina)
- 2001: Retief Goosen (South Africa)
- 2000: Ernie Els (South Africa)
- 1999: Colin Montgomerie (Scotland)
- 1998: Lee Westwood (England)
- 1997: Tom Lehman (United States)
- 1996: Thomas Bjørn (Denmark)
- 1995: Wayne Riley (Australia)
- 1994: Carl Mason (England)
- 1993: Jesper Parnevik (Sweden)
- 1992: Peter O'Malley (Australia)
- 1991: Craig Parry (Australia)
- 1990: Ian Woosnam (Wales)
- 1989: Michael Allen (United States)
- 1988: Barry Lane (England)
- 1987: Ian Woosnam (Wales)
- 1986: David Feherty (Northern Ireland)
- 1973: Graham Marsh (Australia)
- 1972: Neil Coles (England)