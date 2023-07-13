Has Tiger Woods ever won the Scottish Open? Past champions explored

Tiger Woods has built an astounding collection of victories during his storied career as one of the most iconic players in golf history. However, the answer to whether Tiger Woods has ever won the Scottish Open, a renowned event on the golfing calendar, is a resounding no. While the golf icon has won 15 major events, including repeated triumphs at The Masters, The US Open, and The Open Championship, he has yet to win the Scottish Open.

Let's look back at Wood's previous accomplishments as well as prior champions at the Scottish Open to learn more about the tournament's rich history, and to highlight Woods' absence from the winner's circle.

Major championships won by Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, with a reputation for remarkable skill, dominance, and several major tournament triumphs. Woods has had extraordinary success during his career, winning an impressive number of championships.

Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships in total. Among these achievements, he has won the coveted green jacket at the Master's Tournament five times, cementing his place as one of the most successful golfers at Augusta National. He won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.

When it comes to the PGA Championship, Woods has won the event four times. He won in 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007, demonstrating his mastery of varied courses and conditions. His PGA Championship performances have cemented his status as a formidable challenger in major tournaments.

Tiger Woods has won the United States Open three times. He won this important title three times: in 2000, 2002, and 2008. These triumphs demonstrated his ability to excel on difficult courses, navigate adverse conditions, and emerge as the tournament's dominant force.

Year Championship Winning score Runner(s)-up 1997 Masters Tournament −18 (270) Tom Kite 1999 PGA Championship −11 (277) Sergio García 2000 U.S. Open −12 (272) Ernie Els, Miguel Ángel Jiménez 2000 The Open Championship −19 (269) Thomas Bjørn, Ernie Els 2000 PGA Championship (2) −18 (270) Bob May 2001 Masters Tournament (2) −16 (272) David Duval 2002 Masters Tournament (3) −12 (276) Retief Goosen 2002 U.S. Open (2) −3 (277) Phil Mickelson 2005 Masters Tournament (4) −12 (276) Chris DiMarco 2005 The Open Championship (2) −14 (274) Colin Montgomerie 2006 The Open Championship (3) −18 (270) Chris DiMarco 2006 PGA Championship (3) −18 (270) Shaun Micheel 2007 PGA Championship (4) −8 (272) Woody Austin 2008 U.S. Open (3) −1 (283) Rocco Mediate 2019 Masters Tournament (5) −13 (275) Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

Winners of the Scottish Open from 1972 to 2023

2023: To be determined

2022: Xander Schauffele (United States)

2021: Min Woo Lee (Australia)

2020: Aaron Rai (England)

2019: Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

2018: Brandon Stone (South Africa)

2017: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain)

2016: Alex Norén (Sweden)

2015: Rickie Fowler (United States)

2014: Justin Rose (England)

2013: Phil Mickelson (United States)

2012: Jeev Milkha Singh (India)

2011: Luke Donald (England)

2010: Edoardo Molinari (Italy)

2009: Martin Kaymer (Germany)

2008: Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

2007: Grégory Havret (France)

2006: Johan Edfors (Sweden)

2005: Tim Clark (South Africa)

2004: Thomas Levet (France)

2003: Ernie Els (South Africa)

2002: Eduardo Romero (Argentina)

2001: Retief Goosen (South Africa)

2000: Ernie Els (South Africa)

1999: Colin Montgomerie (Scotland)

1998: Lee Westwood (England)

1997: Tom Lehman (United States)

1996: Thomas Bjørn (Denmark)

1995: Wayne Riley (Australia)

1994: Carl Mason (England)

1993: Jesper Parnevik (Sweden)

1992: Peter O'Malley (Australia)

1991: Craig Parry (Australia)

1990: Ian Woosnam (Wales)

1989: Michael Allen (United States)

1988: Barry Lane (England)

1987: Ian Woosnam (Wales)

1986: David Feherty (Northern Ireland)

1973: Graham Marsh (Australia)

1972: Neil Coles (England)

