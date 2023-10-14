Has a woman ever made the cut on the PGA Tour?

Getting a chance to play on the PGA tour is a fortunate thing for many golfers. This is especially true if a woman gets a chance to do so. Lately, Lexi Thompson is making headlines as she got to play at Shriners Children's Open, a PGA Tour event, in Las Vegas.

However, she is not the only one to get an opportunity to fare on the PGA Tour. Previously, few other talented women golfers have made it through this rarest feat. Nevertheless, it was only Babe Didrikson Zaharias, an American professional golfer, who had successfully achieved the feat of making a cut on the PGA Tour.

It was in the year 1945 in the Los Angeles Open where Zaharias was first able to make the cut. Moreover, she even made the cut two more times in the same year at the Phoenix and Tuscon Opens.

It must also be noted that seven women have so far been able to compete on the PGA Tour. This includes Babe Zaharias, Shirley Sport, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lincicome, and Lexi Thompson.

A look into Lexi Thompson’s PGA Tour event performance

Lexi Thompson has always been doing wonders in the golf circuit. Be it her qualification as the youngest player to tee off at the US Women's Open in 2007 or her recent participation at the PGA Tour event, Shriners Children's Open.

The 28-year-old golfer got a sponsorship exemption to play at TPC Summerlin on 12th October. The American Solheim Cup player, however, wished to be the first woman to make the cut for a PGA Tour tournament since 1945.

She started her second round with a two-over 73 and scored five birdies. However, Thompson missed the cut in Nevada by three shots, though, due to two bogeys on her final five holes.

Speaking about her participation in the event while her parents are around, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner said:

"It's an amazing feeling not only to have my parents out here to support me but just to be able to come here and follow my dreams is something I have wanted to do since playing against my brothers growing up.”

Moreover, she continued, praising the assistance of her young followers:

"All the guys were so welcoming. It's the best feeling just seeing the amount of kids out there screaming 'Lexi, Lexi, go Lexi' it makes me tear up sometimes because that is what I play for, to inspire these little kids.”

Well, fans must also learn that with her latest participation, Thompson joins Michelle Wie West as the only other female golfer to shoot lower than 70 on the PGA Tour.