“Hate comes from people who aren’t playing” - Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson backs pro tour's vote regarding its gender policy

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson recently won the NXXT Women’s Classic at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. While the win was celebrated by many, it also raised harsh criticism from sections. Following this, the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour has decided to take a vote regarding the participation of transgender players on the circuit.

Stuart McKinnon, CEO of the NXXT, called for an anonymous poll among its players to voice their opinion on the tour’s gender policy. However, Davidson soon came out to state that she backed the decision. The Scottish golfer noted that “a lot of the hate comes from people who aren’t playing” and welcomed the poll.

Responding to McKinnon’s memo, Hailey Davidson said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“At this point, we’re trying anything to see if we can cool the fire down a little. Generally, a lot of the hate comes from people who aren’t playing.”

McKinnon’s memo, addressing the controversy around Davidson’s participation in the NXXT, came out on Monday. The tour has also requested Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the existing gender policies.

The memo read, as quoted by Golfweek:

“The recent discussions surrounding Hailey Davidson’s participation and success on our tour have highlighted a range of viewpoints. The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour acknowledges these perspectives while emphasizing that our policies and decisions are guided by the frameworks set by the LPGA and USGA. Our primary focus remains on supporting our players’ aspirations and contributing to their journey towards the LPGA.”

It is pertinent to note that Davidson currently leads the NXXT points list with 1,320 points. The circuit, formerly the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour, came under criticism last week after the transgender golfer won the Florida event.

Hailey Davidson receives death threat after the NXXT Women’s Classic win

Davidson, who works in social media for NBC/Peacock, revealed that she deleted the Twitter app after the win on Jan. 17. The golfer noted that she received between five and 10 death threats since the win and she decided not to read them anymore.

Hailey Davidson said:

“It comes with the territory, I suppose. Someone who is at home really frustrated with themselves trying to take it out on me. If I don’t laugh, I’m going to be miserable.”

She added that many people, who don’t follow golf think she’s headed to “destroy” women’s golf by entering the LPGA Tour. Furthermore, the golfer, who is currently leading the NXXT points list, admitted that she has plans to go back to LPGA Q-School later this year. Interestingly, Davidson can make her way into the LPGA soon.

For the unversed, the NXXT circuit has a partnership with the Epson Tour this season. Owing to this, the top five earners on the mini-tour’s points list earn exemptions into Epson Tour fields. Interestingly, the Epson Tour is the developmental feeder tour for the LPGA.

Technically, Davidson can feature in the women's big league sometime in the future, however, she is still miles away from earning an LPGA card.