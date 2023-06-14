“Have missed playing” - Brooks Koepka opens up on a potential PGA Tour return amid the PGA-LIV merger talks

Brooks Koepka’s possible PGA Tour return has been the talk of the golf world for a while now. The PGA Championship 2023 winner added to it by admitting that he misses playing certain events on the American circuit. The LIV golfer even dubbed the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale as his favorite event.

Koepka was speaking in his US Open 2023 press conferences on Tuesday when he admitted to missing playing on the PGA Tour. The golfer was asked his thoughts on a potential PGA Tour return when he openly stated that “there’s certain events you always like.” Interestingly, the LIV Golf star’s comment came amid the PGA-LIV merger talks.

Replying to a media query on a potential PGA Tour return, Brooks Koepka said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Yeah, I mean you have your favorite events. Like the Waste Management. Have missed playing. Would have to go through the whole schedule - there’s certain events you always like.”

The Waste Management Open is an annual event, where arguably the rowdiest crowd in the sport come together for the sport. Koepka is one of the few golfers who loves such an environment. It’ll be interesting to see if he ever gets to play the famous watering hole at TPC Scottsdale again.

Brooks Koepka is focused on winning the US Open

However, Brooks Koepka is not fully indulged in the idea of playing on the PGA Tour again. The 33-year-old golfer, who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf for a hefty paycheck, won his fifth major and third PGA Championship last month. Looking to continue on the form, Koepka stated that he has his eyes set on a sixth major at the moment.

Adding to his reply on whether he would return to the PGA Tour, Koepka said:

“I’m just worried about the U.S. Open, If I could get to number six that would be nice.”

Interestingly, Koepka also revealed that he is eyeing ‘double digits’ in major championship wins. Speaking in the same US Open press conference, the LIV golfer said he wants more major wins and added that he is ‘only 33.’

Brooks Koepka added, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Don’t get me wrong it’s better than four. Double digits is where I’m trying to get to and don’t think it’s out of the question for me. I’m only 33.”

It is pertinent to note that Koepka finished runner-up at the Masters this year, before winning his fifth major at the PGA Championship. Needless to say, the ace golfer will be looking to win his third US Open title this week at Los Angeles Country Club.

