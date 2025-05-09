 "Have to take full accountability" - Collin Morikawa assesses new 'caddie's' performance after parting ways with Jonathan Jakovac

Collin Morikawa assessed the new caddie’s performance after parting ways with his old caddie, Jonathan Jakovac. Morikawa is playing at the Truist Championship this week, and he has a brand new caddie, Joe Greiner, in his bag. Following the first round of performance at the Philadelphia Golf Club, Morikawa joined the press conference to share his experience with Greiner.

Morikawa shared that it was a new learning curve for him, and he enjoyed playing in the opening round. His exact words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“It was awesome. Look, anything new is going to be interesting, and it's going to be a learning curve, but at the end of the day, right now I have to take full accountability of how I'm describing shots to him…There's going to be this learning curve, but I think we did a really good job of just being really decisive on what we were going to do. If you hit a little bit offline or a little bit of a bad swing, like there's answers to it. Like I said, I just have to take accountability for what I'm doing out there.”

Greiner previously caddied for Justin Thomas at the 2025 Masters Tournament to fill in for Matt "Rev" Minister's back injury. Before that, he was a long-time caddie of Max Homa, who decided to part ways after a decade-plus partnership.

Collin Morikawa shared the reason behind parting ways with Jonathan Jakovac

Collin Morikawa had been winless since the 2023 Zozo Championship, and recently, he decided to part ways with Jonathan Jakovac before appointing Greiner. Morikawa explained the reason behind his decision, and his statement read ( via the Golfing Gazette):

“But addressing why I split up with him, essentially is because sometimes things are just not feeling right. When people look at it from a micro perspective and think Collin is playing great, he’s contending, he’s trying to close out tournaments, but sometimes on the golf course things just don’t feel right…I think he takes ownership as well. When you’re out there you want to be vibing really, really well, you want everything to be out there, you don’t want to be holding back. I think we were both holding back in a way, where we just weren’t vibing.”

Jakovac has been in Morikawa's bag since 2019, and the duo enjoyed six tournament wins on the PGA Tour, including two major titles.

Currently, the golfer is playing at the Truist Championship, and his total score is 8 under through the second round. He made seven birdies in the first round of the tournament and made two birdies in the second round as of now. Morikawa hasn't finished playing the second round yet, and following this, he will play a third round on Saturday.

