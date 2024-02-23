“He is 15” “Golf is hard” – Fans have mixed reaction after Charlie Woods cards a round of 86 in the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifying event

Charlie Woods had a forgettable round in the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifying event as he carded 16 over 86 on Thursday to miss the Monday Qualifier.

On Thursday, one of the four pre-qualifying events took place at the Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The top five and ties were to qualify for the Monday Qualifier of the Cognizant Classic in the Palam Beaches, set to be played next week at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Billy Basham carded 5-under 65 to top the leaderboard, with a one-stroke lead over Will Frodigh. Kamaiu Johnson, Patrick Flavin, Dylan Van Fossen, Kevin Johnson, Chris Nido, and Luis Gagne were tied for third and among the ones who advanced to the Monday Qualifier. Unfortunately for Woods Jr., he was far from contention as he sank four bogeys, two double and octuple bogeys, and a final T110 at 16-over.

Expand Tweet

Fans online had a mixed reaction to the 15-year-old golfer's poor performance on Thursday. While they were disappointed with his result, many felt he still had a long road to go and that the media should give him a break given he was just 15 years old.

Here are some reactions:

"He is 15. Has a great career ahead of him. Good on you Charlie."

Expand Tweet

"Golf is hard"

Expand Tweet

"I’m far from a Charlie/Eldrick fan, but it takes balls to expose yourself like this. All you hacks bashing him have no clue what real tournament golf is like. Good on Charlie for being ten times the man any of these haters are. He’s gonna be fine."

Expand Tweet

"I’m sure tiger woods has been mentally preparing Charlie for the media circus for a while. Honestly would have been shocked if this didn’t happen. Onward and upward for Charlie! Many great things to come I’m sure."

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where will Charlie Woods play next?

Charlie Woods during the final round of the 2023 PNC Championship

Charlie Woods will next compete at the state championship for his team at the Benjamin School. Last year, his school team carded 78-76 in two rounds to secure the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship title at Mission Resort in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

Last season, Woods finished T26 among individuals and was fourth among his five-member school squad. This time, as the Benjamin School looks to defend the title in March, the young golfer will also be looking to improve his performance.