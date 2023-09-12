“He ain't messing around” – Fans react to ‘no cap’ Rory McIlroy in Rome ahead of the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy was spotted without a cap as Team Europe arrived in Rome on Monday, September 11, ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup. He is set to make his seventh appearance at the Ryder Cup, as the event will take place from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Besides McIlroy, the other players in the squad include Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Sepp Straka.

Ryder Cup Europe shared a picture of the Luke Donald-led squad's group photograph where the 34-year-old Northern Irishman was seen not wearing his trademark cap.

In another clip shared by Ryder Cup Europe, McIlroy was spotted hitting a shot with his cap worn backward.

Fans had some witty responses to both of the golfer's looks. Some opined that 'no-hat' Rory would be dangerous in the upcoming biennial event, while many loved his backward hat look.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Rory going no hat. He ain't messing around."

"Rory pretending hats don’t fit again! 👊🏻"

"No hat Ryder Cup Rory. Auto W for Europe."

"So what's up with Rory? Why doesn't he wear a cap? Is there anything suspiciously tied to that ?"

"Backward hat adds an extra 10 yards of carry easy"

"Backwards hat adds 10 yards"

"Backward hat, shirt not tucked in, He wouldnt be allowed round Billingham @TomWorton @jonathanboyle4"

"Rors needs a new coach and new caddy, and a whole new management team, otherwise it's over. He gets the club stuck behind him, and this is his undoing. 3 balls in the water yesterday says a lot, about his swing."

"This is not a great example. As a captain of a golf club I spend time telling the juniors to wear their hats the right way round. We aren’t playing baseball!!! #example"

"I need one. Where can you buy a hat with the peak at the back though"

"Hope there's no water around!! Yesterday he drove his ball twice into the water. That's how he lost the tournament. 😪"

"i love when him and tiger wear their hats backward. It makes them look so cool 😎"

"Love it, lets hear the "Ror"!"

"He won't wear a hat during play. There's no bunce in it for him 🤑🤑🤑🤑"

"How can his shadow not put him off?"

"Just like his Sundays. Backwards"

"Do these guys ever wear shorts outside"

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the Ryder Cup?

Rory McIlroy during the final round of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open

The four-time major champion has been a member of every Ryder Cup squad since his debut, including the victorious European squads in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018.

McIlroy has played 24 matches, winning 12, halving four, and losing 12. His total points tally is 14. However, his experience in 2021 wasn't great, as he lost three out of the four matches he played and could only earn one point from a singles win. For the uninitiated, the US won the 2021 Ryder Cup, beating Europe 19-9.