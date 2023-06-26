“He was also the opening act” – Fans react as John Daly drive up his golf cart to watch Kenny Chesney concert live

John Daly brought his golf cart to the Kenny Chesney live concert at the En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York. Daly, a two-time major championship winner, was playing at the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course on Sunday. He

As per the photo shared by Reddit user BoostedTurd, Daly was seen enjoying the Chesney concert sitting in the golf cart. If it were any other person, he would probably be shown the door by the officials, but with Daly, one can expect unusual things.

Fore Play @ForePlayPod John Daly pulled up to the Kenny Chesney concert in a golf cart. LEGEND.



(via boostedturd Reddit) John Daly pulled up to the Kenny Chesney concert in a golf cart. LEGEND.(via boostedturd Reddit) https://t.co/i9VEpot56y

Fans were amused by Daly's antics, and they had some of the wittiest responses to the picture.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He was also the opening act"

"That is the way he rolls⛳️🏌️‍♂️😎"

"Legend. All you haters have no idea what it’s like to grind on the Tour or grind in life."

Matt Berg @bergy1424 @ForePlayPod Legend. All you haters have no idea what it’s like to grind on the Tour or grind in life. @ForePlayPod Legend. All you haters have no idea what it’s like to grind on the Tour or grind in life.

"I was there. Got a little wet but a great time by all"

How did John Daly perform at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2023?

John Daly carded a 3-over 75 on Sunday at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2023 to aggregate at 15-over 231 after playing the three rounds at En Joi Golf Club, New York. He finished in 75th place, third from the bottom.

Padraig Harrington won his first PGA Tour Champions title of the season after several top-5 finishes. He carded 63 in the third round at En Joi to conclude at 18-under.

Here's a complete leaderboard for Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2023:

1. Padraig Harrington: -18

2. Joe Durant: -17

3. Ernie Els: -16

4. Dicky Pride: -15

T5. Darren Clarke: -14

T5. Thongchai Jaidee: -14

T5. Brett Quigley: -14

8. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -12

9. Y.E. Yang: -11

T10. Retief Goosen: -10

T10. Vijay Singh: -10

T12. Paul Broadhurst: -9

T12. Billy Andrade: -9

T12. Rod Pampling: -9

T12. Ken Tanigawa: -9

T12. Richard Green: -9

T12. Tim Herron: -9

T18. Carlos Franco: -8

T18. Shaun Micheel: -8

T18. Paul Stankowski: -8

T18. Bernhard Langer: -8

T18. Shane Bertsch: -8

T23. Mario Tiziani: -7

T23. Rob Labritz: -7

T23. Tim O'Neal: -7

T23. Kevin Sutherland: -7

T23. John Huston: -7

T28. Rocco Mediate: -6

T28. Jason Schultz: -6

T28. Michael Allen: -6

T31. Glen Day: -5

T31. Lee Janzen: -5

T33. Wes Short, Jr.: -4

T33. Alan McLean: -4

T33. K.J. Choi: -4

T36. Scott Dunlap: -3

T36. Mike Goodes: -3

T36. Tim Ailes: -3

T36. Michael Bradley: -3

T36. Esteban Toledo: -3

T36. David Duval: -3

T42. Ken Duke: -2

T42. Duffy Waldorf: -2

T42. Marco Dawson: -2

T42. Billy Mayfair: -2

T42. Harrison Frazar: -2

T47. Chris DiMarco: -1

T47. David Branshaw: -1

T47. John Senden: -1

T47. Brad Adamonis: -1

T47. Scott McCarron: -1

T47. Charlie Wi: -1

T53. Brian Cooper: E

T53. Len Mattiace: E

T53. Woody Austin: E

T53. Jason Bohn: E

T57. Paul Goydos: +1

T57. Harry Rudolph: +1

T57. Scott Parel: +1

T60. David McKenzie: +3

T60. Tom Gillis: +3

T60. Gary Hallberg: +3

T63. Jeff Maggert: +4

T63. Skip Kendall: +4

T63. Corey Pavin: +4

T63. Tom Pernice Jr.: +4

67. Tim Petrovic: +5

T68. Jonathan Kaye: +6

T68. Dan Forsman: +6

70. Russ Cochran: +7

T71. Larry Mize: +8

T71. Willie Wood: +8

73. Robert Gamez: +12

74. Fred Funk: +13

75. John Daly: +15

76. Kenny Knox: +16

77. Ken Green: +20

Poll : 0 votes