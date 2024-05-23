"He didn't do anything wrong": Scottie Scheffler's lawyer aims to get case dismissed after Louisville PD announces his charges will not be dropped

Scottie Scheffler's case is still ongoing, and at least for the time being, the charges against him will not be dropped. However, new evidence has reportedly emerged that might strengthen Scheffler's claims of innocence.

Steve Romines, Scottie Scheffler's attorney, assured that his and Scheffler's position on the case has not changed. Romines insisted that the new evidence has consolidated his view of the case.

"Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong," Steve Romines said during a press briefing. "We’re not interested in settling the case. We will either try it or it will be dismissed. It’s very simple."

"All the evidence that continues to come out just continues to support what Scottie said all along," he added. "This was a chaotic situation and miscommunication, and he didn’t do anything wrong."

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg held a press conference Thursday, May 23, to provide an update on the Scottie Scheffler case.

It was made clear during the press conference that the police will not be dropping the charges against Scottie Scheffler. It was also said that the officer who stopped the golfer did not have his body camera activated, for which he received a disciplinary sanction.

What's next in Scottie Scheffler's legal case?

The investigation related to Scottie Scheffler's arrest is ongoing, but since the police have already stated that they will not drop the charges, the possibility of the case being dismissed lies in the hands of the Jefferson County District Attorney's (DA) office.

The next step for Scheffler is the arraignment hearing, which will take place on June 3 at the county courthouse.

The prosecution can drop the charges before the arraignment hearing, during the arraignment hearing, or even after. However, Scheffler's defense is not resting on this possibility:

"I’ve been doing this 30 years. I don’t expect anything," Steve Romines said according to the New York Post. "We’re prepared to litigate the case if we need to. If we don’t need to, fine, but our position remains the same. It’ll either be dismissed or we’ll go to trial."

Given Scheffler's and his defense counsel's position, if the prosecution does not drop the charges, a trial with the player as the defendant will ensue. This would significantly lengthen the process as a solution could take months.

For the time being, Scheffler plans to continue his normal competitive schedule. The World No. 1 is playing at this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas and has already committed to the Memorial Tournament in two weeks.

A week after playing at Muirfield, Scheffler will take a spot in the US Open field at Pinehurst.