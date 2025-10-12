“He has arrived” - Fans react to Xander Schauffele’s PGA Tour win no.10 at the Baycurrent Classic 2025

Fans on social media have reacted to Xander Schauffele winning the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, his tenth win on the PGA Tour. The American golfer won his first tournament of the season in Japan. He played the final round of 64 and registered a one-stroke win in the tournament.

He had an impressive time playing last season, but in 2025, he struggled in most of the tournaments before finally finding some relief this week. PGA Tour shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account congratulating Schauffele on his win. They wrote:

"Xander. Is. Back. 🏆 His first victory in 2025 comes at the @Baycurrent_Clsc"

Fans jumped into the comments section and congratulated the American golfer.

"He has arrived," a fan said.

"A strong return to the winner's circle to secure his first title of the year," another fan said.

"Similar to winning the Ryder cup," one more fan added.

Here are more fan reactions:

"@XSchauffele Congrats Xander!," a fan said.

"atta boy Xander" one more fan added.

Max Greyserman was also in contention to win, but he had a tough time on the greens in the final round. He started with an opening round of 67 and then played the next three rounds of 63, 71, and 65 to settle in second place.

Xander Schauffele reflects on his win at the Baycurrent Classic 2025

Xander Schauffele at the Baycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Final Round - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele started his campaign at the Baycurrent Classic with an opening round of 71. However, he had a good time on Friday and carded a 63 before playing the next two rounds of 67 and 64.

After his win, while talking to the media, the PGA Tour pro reflected on his performance throughout the season and talked about his game at this week’s fall season event.

“It’s nice to know I’ve still got it; it was a tough year,” He said (via Golf Digest): “I was plenty nervous. It's been over a year since I was even looking at winning a golf tournament.

"I had to dig deep in my memory to do it again. Max and Michael played very solid golf. We were neck and neck through 15, 16 holes, then Max almost holed out on the last hole. It was a very satisfying win because they're great players," he added.

Xander Schauffele started this season on the PGA Tour with a T30 finish at The Sentry and then struggled at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, settling for T40. He had a tough time on the greens at The Players Championship as well, but then found some relief in his next two tournaments.

He was tied for 12th at the Valspar Championship and then T8 at The Masters. Throughout the season, he only recorded three finishes in the top 10.

