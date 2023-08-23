“He burned so competitively hot”: Remembering Tiger Woods’ iconic quote about Kobe Byrant on the NBA legend’s 45th birthday

Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant had a tight knit friendship that will always be remembered. On the NBA Legend's 45th birthday, Woods reminisced about his friendship and competitiveness with Bryant, and what made their friendship so special.

Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant had a very similar journey. Both revered in the world of their sport, peaking during the same year, enduring career defining injuries and even being being englufed by career threatening scandals. they understood each other like no other, and Woods applauded the late legend for his incredible contribution to NBA.

"I'll remember the fire. He burned so competitively hot. The desire to win. He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor. Not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history," he said via NUCLR Golf, a golf twitter account.

When Tiger Woods came to know about Kobe Bryant's unfortunate passing, he was playing at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. He was left speechless. Speaking via Golf Channel, he said:

“People yell things all the time, so I was just plodding along, doing my own thing. Then when Joey told me that, it's unbelievable, the reality that he's no longer here."

Tiger Woods reminisces Kobe Bryant's and his close friendship and incredible career

Woods' injury and victory at the 2008 US Open was one of the most iconic moments of his career, showing off his raw strength and passion for the game. Needless to say, his mind immediately drifted to Bryant's injury and impressive comeback.

“One of the more impressive things that I've ever witnessed is when he ruptured his Achilles [in 2013], and he went to the foul line, made his shots. Ultimate toughness, ultimate competitor, and one of the most shocking, tragic days that I've ever been a part of.”

Woods and Bryant were incredibly similar minded, sharing the mentality of legends in sports. They did not meet often, but when they did, it was the culmination of their long standing efforts to further their own sports.

“We really connected on more the mental side of it, the prep, how much it takes to be prepared. For me, I don't have to react like he does in my sport. We can take our time. But you've still got to pay attention to the details, and that's what he did better than probably any other player in NBA history. He paid attention to the details, the little things.”

Needless to say, Bryant's death came as a big shock not only to Tiger Woods, but also to the world. The NBA legend will be remembered fondly for the years to come.