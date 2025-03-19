"He doesn't care what people think": When Charley Hull professed her love for Donald Trump

Shortly after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, English golf star Charley Hull voiced her support and admiration for the American politician. After her first round at the LPGA's CME Tour Championship on November 21 of last year, viral golf account NUCLR Golf on X posted her quotes about President Trump after the round.

Ad

"I love Trump. I think he's brilliant. I like how he just says things, he doesn't care what people think and he's straight to the point…. "I wish he was head of the U.K. I just like him as a person. He's a little better than our Prime Minister," Hull said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"That would be cool, I think he's legend," Hull said when asked about playing golf with Trump in the future.

President Trump has made some headlines in recent weeks in his efforts to negotiate a merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Trump even hosted Tiger Woods at the White House in February for a Black History Month event.

In March, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan discussed with Golfweek the possibility of the PGA Tour returning to Trump-owned golf properties. The PGA Tour used to play an annual stop at Trump Doral before pulling the site shortly after Trump launched his 2016 presidential campaign. They also discussed Trump's role in trying to facilitate LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Ad

"I'd say two things on that front. [President Trump's] focus is on solving the opportunity, and that's reunifying the game. In terms of the PGA Tour and looking to our future, that's something we would initiate. Those are two different paths. The path he's been involved on most closely is reunifying the game," Monahan said.

Ad

Monahan also told Golfweek that the PGA Tour would like to return to Trump Doral.

"We've been at Doral in the past and we would love to return," he added.

Hull, on the other hand, will be looking to pick up the pace and get her hands on some silverware this season.

Charley Hull aims for another strong season in 2025

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull had a strong 2024 season, which included a bevy of strong finishes on the LPGA Tour and a win on the Ladies European Tour. The 28-year-old golf star won the 2024 Aramco Team Series event in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

It was her second time winning the event, with her first coming in 2021 when the event was in New York. In 2022, when the event was also in Saudi Arabia, she lost in a playoff.

Charley Hull is in search of her first LPGA Tour win since the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. Her best LPGA finish in 2024 came at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, in which she finished tied for second, three shots behind Nelly Korda.

In her two LPGA Tour events in 2025, she finished tied for 19th at the Founders Cup and tied for fourth place at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback