“He did do the Carl Spackler” - D.A. Points reflects on winning moment with Bill Murray at 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is one that never fails to disappoint. With a plethora of talented celebrity golfers that take the stage every year, there are always memorable moments that are remembered, even years after.

One such moment was the time when D.A. Points won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, alongside his partner Bill Murray. It was D.A. Points' first-ever win on the PGA Tour, and Bill Murray made it one to remember. Speaking about the historic win, Points said via SiriusXM PGA Tour radio:

"It's really a dream come true of mine, and I know it was a dream come true for Bill [Murray]. On the 18th hole, even though the tournament was in our hand, he did do the Carl Spackler on the 18th putt. I was pinching myself as I'm watching Bill do this. I'm standing on the 18th green and about to win my first tournament."

Points had a fantastic weekend at the 2011 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as he finished the tournament with a final score of 17 under 271. He fended off second-place finisher Hunter Mahan by two strokes.

D.A. Points' iconic partnership with Bill Murray at 2011 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One major question that golf fans all over the world had, when they found out that D.A. Points had been paired with Bill Murray, was whether the golfer could handle the comedian's antics. Despite all the jokes, the pair remained intact and managed to take the win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Speaking about his win, D.A. Points said via NY Times:

“It’s going to take me a long time to truly grasp what I’ve accomplished this week. It’s a dream come true. To win on the PGA Tour, especially at Pebble Beach, and especially with Bill Murray. Oh, gosh, I don’t think I could dream it up.”

With the win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Points would sit 37th on the PGA Tour money list, his highest-ever finish. Points would go on to win twice again on the PGA Tour. He won the 2013 Shell Houston Open, as well as the 2017 Puerto Rico Open. The 2011 Pebble Beach tournament is certainly a highlight that has stayed with the golfer forever.